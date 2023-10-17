Saudi Arabia calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Saudi Arabia’s cabinet called on Tuesday for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and for lifting the siege on the enclave, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers reiterated the Kingdom’s rejection of calls for the forced displacement of the Palestinian people.

The council also called for the advancement of the peace process, aligning with Security Council and United Nations resolutions, as well as the Arab Peace Initiative. The latter seeks to establish an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

