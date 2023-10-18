Saudi Arabia calls on citizens to immediately leave Lebanon

Saudi Arabia calls on its citizens to abide by the travel advisory to Lebanon and for those in the country to immediately leave.

The Saudi Embassy in Lebanon said it was closely following developments in south Lebanon, “calling on all citizens to adhere to the travel ban and to leave Lebanese territory immediately for those who are currently in Lebanon.”

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

After the Hamas attacks on Israel last week, there have been cross-border exchanges after rocket and missile attacks from Palestinian factions inside Lebanon resulted in Israeli retaliation against Hezbollah targets. Hezbollah has retaliated and at least ten Hezbollah militants have been killed, according to the group.

Several other countries have issued travel advisories for its citizens looking to visit Lebanon in recent days. The US warned American citizens on Tuesday not to travel there and the State Department authorized the departure of non-emergency government personnel due to the “unpredictable security situation” in the country.

Read more: UAE to reopen embassy in Lebanon: WAM