Saudi Arabia’s NEOM: New video shows rapid progress on $500 bln mega-project

Saudi Arabia’s NEOM has unveiled a new updated video showing rapid development being made on the futuristic $500 billion mega business and tourism project, with construction on key regions of the project, including THE LINE, Oxagon, Sindalah and Trojena, rapidly gathering pace.

The progress film shows real-world footage of the large-scale construction across the mega site, unveiling the work more than 3,000 employees and 60,000 construction workers are undertaking at the Kingdom’s mega project.

The construction of NEOM is now shown to be well underway, with significant development achieved since the last progress film was shared with the world in January 2023.

Now, the second progress film reveals rapid advancements in the destination’s key regions, bolstered by large-scale investments and supported by market-leading partners, and talent from more than 90 countries.

The three-minute video vison, entitled ‘NEOM in Progress’, shows how Saudi Arabia’s masterplan is becoming a step toward reality every day. It shows construction workers hard at work, while working to ensure 95 percent of the land is protected for wildlife, nature and rewilding – bring rare species back to their natural habitat.

“Things are moving fast,” it says. “And there is much more to come. We can elevate life because we have a blank canvas. This is not business as usual. This is the new future.”

Footage reveals rapid construction progress– with major infrastructure projects such as roads, utilities and a hospital already built.

It also unveiled progress on NEOM’s new luxury island Sindalah which is set to rival top global tourist destinations such as the likes of Monaco and Athens with its year-long luxury offerings. There, guests can expect to see a world-class yachting destination curated by a famed Italian designer, three mega luxury hotels, a golf course, an array of restaurants and an international luxury retail offering dubbed ‘The Village,’ which will be home to 51 luxury retail outlets.

Once open, the island will rival top global tourist destinations such as Monaco and Athens, with its year-long luxury offerings and position itself as a yachting and culinary destination.

The video also showed work underway at the mountain destination Trojena – the megacity's snow-capped district, which will be the first major outdoor skiing destination in the GCC and will host the 2029 Asian Winter Games, making it the first nation in western Asia to do so, with more than 32 countries due to take part. Ground has been broken at the mega resort – which will eventually house 7,000 permanent residents and will see more than 700,000 annual visitors head to the Trojena, eventually home to a ‘vertical village’, a ‘fun cluster’, shopping, nightlife, more than 100 different sports, festivals, music and fashion events, and – of course – its winter slopes.

It also showed progress made on Saudi Arabia’s revolutionary THE LINE project – a 170km -long city to eventually house up to nine million people and which will be the heartbeat of NEOM.

And it gave a glimpse of the $8.4 billion green hydrogen production plant which aims to put the Kingdom on the global map for clean energy transition. The plant will be operational in 2026 under the NEOM Green Hydrogen Company.

The video also showed updates on NEOM’s connectivity, showcasing the first flights to the mega city from London and Dubai via the Kingdom’s national airline Saudia.

NEOM’s stunning location has also been the backdrop for a number of film and TV productions, the clip reveals, with more than 26 productions over the past 18 months, from the likes of the NBBC. The MBC Group and Apple TV.

The video also captures plans for the $2 billion development of the Port of NEOM, which is already underway, with the first new advanced container terminal set to complete in 2025, representing a significant upgrade to the terminal that is already operational.

This video is the latest film in an ongoing series showing key milestones and progress in the development of NEOM.

