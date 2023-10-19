Saudi Crown Prince, Japanese Prime Minister discuss Gaza crisis in phone call

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida discussed the ongoing military escalation in Gaza in a phone call on Wednesday, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

During the call, the Crown Prince emphasized the Kingdom’s strong stance against the targeting of civilians in Gaza, describing it as a heinous crime and a brutal act of aggression, SPA added. He underlined the importance of ensuring the protection of innocent civilians in the region.

According to SPA, MBS also stressed the importance of enhancing efforts to halt military operations and reduce the escalation to prevent disturbing the security, peace, and stability in the region and across the world.

The Saudi Crown Prince’s and Kishida’s conversation highlighted the international concern over the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the need for a collective effort to promote peace and security in the region, SPA added.

