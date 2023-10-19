Saudi Crown Prince, UN Sec Gen discuss de-escalation in Gaza: SPA

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed in a phone call the military escalation in Gaza, the state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.

MBS stressed the importance of de-escalation and exerting all possible efforts to prevent violence spillover in the region, SPA added.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Saudi Crown Prince also emphasized the need to create conditions for the return of stability and peace to ensure that the Palestinian people get their legitimate rights.

He pointed out the importance of the role of the United Nations and its affiliated institutions in providing safe humanitarian corridors to deliver medical care, food and other necessities to civilians who are under siege in Gaza.

Read more:

Saudi Crown Prince says targeting civilians in Gaza ‘heinous crime and brutal attack’

Saudi Crown Prince, Japanese Prime Minister discuss Gaza crisis in phone call

Saudi FM meets Iranian counterpart, discuss current military escalation in Gaza