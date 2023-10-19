South Korea’s Yoon to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will make state visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar on October 21-26 and discuss security conditions related to the Israel-Palestinian conflict, South Korea’s Yonhap news reported on Thursday.
South Korea has grave concern over the sharp increase in civilian casualties from the conflict and will provide aid on purely humanitarian grounds, Yonhap quoted Yoon’s security adviser Kim Tae-hyo as saying.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Yoon will also discuss cooperation with Saudi Arabia and Qatar focused on bringing peace to the region and boosting South Korea’s national security, Kim said.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia calls on citizens to immediately leave Lebanon
Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank: Reports
Biden says Israel agreed to let aid into Gaza ‘as soon as possible’