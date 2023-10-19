Theme
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol looks on at the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., April 28, 2023.
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol. (File photo: Reuters)

South Korea’s Yoon to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar

Reuters
Published: Updated:
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will make state visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar on October 21-26 and discuss security conditions related to the Israel-Palestinian conflict, South Korea’s Yonhap news reported on Thursday.

South Korea has grave concern over the sharp increase in civilian casualties from the conflict and will provide aid on purely humanitarian grounds, Yonhap quoted Yoon’s security adviser Kim Tae-hyo as saying.

Yoon will also discuss cooperation with Saudi Arabia and Qatar focused on bringing peace to the region and boosting South Korea’s national security, Kim said.

