Hamas attack aimed to disrupt Saudi-Israel normalization: US President Biden

Palestinian militant group Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel that killed about 1,400 people aimed to disrupt a potential normalization of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia, US President Joe Biden said on Friday.

Biden suggested Saudi wanted to recognize Israel in the comments he made at a campaign fundraiser.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saudi Arabia’s Gulf neighbors United Arab Emirates and Bahrain established relations with Israel in 2020 under the previous US administration of Donald Trump.

Riyadh has not followed suit, saying Palestinian statehood goals should be addressed first.

“One of the reasons Hamas moved on Israel ... they knew that I was about to sit down with the Saudis,” Biden said.

“Guess what? The Saudis wanted to recognize Israel.”

The potential normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia and other Arab states was a top priority for Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his June trip to Riyadh, although he acknowledged no progress should be expected imminently.

Blinken told CNN on October 8 that “it wouldn’t be a surprise that part of the motivation (for the attack) may have been to disrupt efforts to bring Saudi Arabia and Israel together.”

Biden told CBS’ 60 Minutes in an interview that aired last Sunday that the prospect of normalization was “still alive, it’s going to take time.”

Israel responded to the October 7 attack by pounding Gaza with air strikes, killing more than 4,000 people, and has said it will act to free hostages taken by Hamas militants while wiping out the group.

With Reuters

Read more:

GCC-ASEAN summit warns of escalating violence in Gaza, condemns attacks on civilians

Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi rejection of targeting Gaza civilians under any pretext

UAE President, Japan PM discuss cooperation to end Hamas-Israel war