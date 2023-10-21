MBS, France’s President discuss need to avoid ‘repercussions’ of Gaza violence

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from the French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the call, the Crown Prince stressed the need for de-escalation of violence in Gaza in order to ensure that the violence does not expand and “avoid its dangerous repercussions on security and stability in the region and the world,” SPA added.

MBS also reaffirmed the Kingdom’s rejection of targeting civilians and the importance of adhering to international humanitarian law, while reiterating that military operations against civilians and infrastructure that affects their daily lives must be stopped.

The Kingdom’s Crown Prince stressed the need for stability and achieving lasting peace by reaching a “just solution to establish a Palestinian state,” the SPA statement added.

