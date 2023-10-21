Saudi Crown Prince urges de-escalation in Gaza in call with Canada’s PM

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the call, the Saudi Crown Prince stressed the need to make all possible efforts to de-escalate the situation in Gaza and ensure that the violence does not spread further.

He also emphasized the need for the siege to be lifted, so medical and relief aid can be brought into the Gaza Strip as soon as possible.

The Kingdom’s Crown Prince affirmed Saudi Arabia’s rejection of the forced mass displacement of Palestinians in Gaza.

