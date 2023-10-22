MBS meets South Korean President in Riyadh, discusses bilateral ties

Saudi Arabia and South Korea on Sunday signed a series of agreements aimed at strengthening joint coordination efforts between the two countries, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



The signing ceremony in Riyadh was attended by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

During their meeting, both parties concluded bilateral agreements encompassing the establishment of a Strategic Partnership Council, the Hydrogen Oasis Initiative to promote green hydrogen cooperation, a visa exemption for diplomatic passport holders, joint statistical cooperation between respective statistical authorities, and a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation in the fields of food and medical products.



At the Al Yamamah Palace, the leaders also engaged in discussions outlining the importance of the recently established “strategic partnership committee,” as contoured in the memorandum of understanding signed during Yoon’s previous visit in November.





From his side, Yoon sought the Crown Prince’s support for South Korean companies participating in key development projects, including NEOM, Qiddiya, and the Red Sea.



Yoon also expressed his country’s desire for cooperation in the areas of tourism and cultural exchange.



The state visit takes place roughly a year after the Saudi Crown Prince visited South Korea and discussed cooperation in the areas of energy, defense, and infrastructure construction, signing investment pacts worth $30 billion with Korean firms.

