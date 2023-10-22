MBS meets US Senator Lindsey Graham in Riyadh, discusses bilateral ties and Gaza

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met US Senator Lindsey Graham in Riyadh on Saturday where the two discussed bilateral ties and Israel-Gaza conflict, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

During the meeting, the two discussed ongoing military escalation in Gaza, among other issues of “common interest,” according to SPA.

Advertisement

The Crown Prince highlighted the need for de-escalation in Gaza so that the violence does not spread further, preventing any implications on security and peace in the region and the world.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

MBS also stressed that stability must be restored in Gaza by reinitiating the peace process to guarantee that Palestinian people get their legitimate rights.

Other bipartisan US officials were also in attendance at the meeting in Riyadh.

The US delegation was led by Graham, a Republican, which travelled to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

“The United States and Saudi Arabia have a common interest in preserving the stability, security, and prosperity of the Gulf region and consult closely on a wide range of regional and global issues,” Graham’s office said on Friday. “Saudi Arabia plays an important role in working toward a peaceful and prosperous future for the region.”

Among the lawmakers who made the trip are Richard Blumenthal, Cory Booker, Katie Britt, Ben Cardin, Susan Collins, Chris Coons, Jack Reed, Dan Sullivan, and John Thune.

Read more:

Bipartisan group of US senators heads to Saudi Arabia as Middle East violence expands

Saudi Arabia slams Israeli calls for Palestinians to leave Gaza

US officials, diplomats left fuming over Biden’s Israel policy