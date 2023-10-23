Saudi commerce minister meets UNCTAD secretary-general

The Saudi Minister of Commerce and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Competitiveness Center, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Kassabi, met with Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Rebeca Grynspan, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



During the meeting, both parties focused on potential collaborations in the areas of service trade and e-commerce.

The meeting comes amid efforts to enhance Saudi Arabia’s business environment, making it more appealing to investors.



As part of these endeavors, Grynspan visited both the Saudi Business Center and the Enterprise Support Center.



During this visit, collaboration with pertinent government bodies took place to assess policies and procedures, ensuring their alignment with global best practices.



UNCTAD has been actively involved in supporting Saudi Arabia across multiple sectors, particularly in improving the business environment and promoting economic growth.

