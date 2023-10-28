Saudi Arabia warns Israel of danger of continued ground operations in Gaza

Saudi Arabia condemns any ground operations by Israel’s military that may jeopardize the lives of Palestinian civilians, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.



The warning came after Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said Friday night that the Israeli army was “extending” its ground operations after two straight nights of tank incursions.



Saudi Arabia also warned against the danger of continuing to carry out “these blatant and unjustified violations of international law” against the Palestinian people, adding that such practices may have “dangerous repercussions” on the region’s stability and security.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The Kingdom also called on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities to “immediately end this military operation” and to enable humanitarian organizations to deliver urgent and necessary aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip.



The ministry added that Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held phone calls with his Jordanian, Moroccan and Egyptian counterparts on Saturday in which they discussed the need to stop the military escalation.

Israel unleashed its bombing campaign after Hamas gunmen stormed across the Gaza border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and seizing more than 220 hostages, according to Israeli officials.



The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Israeli strikes had killed 7,703 people, mainly civilians, including more than 3,500 children.



With AFP



Read more:

Advertisement

UN warns of ‘potential for thousands more civilians to die’ in Gaza

Israel army says hit 150 ‘underground targets’ in north Gaza raids

Israel pummels Gaza with strikes as it expands ground operations