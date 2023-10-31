Saudi Arabia to host 2034 World Cup: FIFA President

Saudi Arabia will officially host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, the federation’s president confirmed on Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, Gianni Infantino listed all countries that will be hosting the “greatest show on Earth,” including the Kingdom in 2034.

Saudi Arabia was the only football association to present a bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup before the deadline closed, soccer’s global governing body said on Tuesday.

FIFA had invited bids from Asia and Oceania for the tournament by Oct. 31, and Saudi Arabia announced it would bid only minutes after the announcement on Oct 4.

Australia said on Tuesday it would not be presenting a bid to host the tournament, leaving Saudi Arabia as the only candidate.

“As established in the Bidding Regulations approved by the FIFA Council, the FIFA administration will conduct thorough bidding and evaluation processes for the 2030 and 2034 editions of the FIFA World Cup, with the hosts to be appointed by FIFA Congresses expected to take place by Q4 2024,” FIFA said.

FIFA awarded the 2030 World Cup to Morocco, Portugal and Spain, also adding World Cup centenary games in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay.

Football Australia (FA) boss James Johnson had said the country was “exploring the possibility” of 2034, but on Tuesday the governing body said it would instead focus on bids for the 2026 Women’s Asian Cup and the 2029 Club World Cup.

The president of the Asian Football Confederation, the sport’s continental governing body to which Australia belongs, said “the entire Asian football family” would stand united in support of the Saudi bid.

A week after FIFA’s invitation, Indonesia said it was in discussions with Australia about a possible joint bid along with Malaysia and Singapore - before saying a week later that it backed Saudi Arabia’s bid.

Australia hosted a successful Women’s World Cup this year but has never hosted a men’s World Cup.

“We believe we are in a strong position to host the oldest women’s international competition in the world - the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 - and then welcome the greatest teams in world football for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup,” FA said.

“Achieving this ...would represent a truly golden decade for Australian football.”

