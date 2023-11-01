Theme
Bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp, lie at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, October 31, 2023. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Attack on Jabalia reveals world’s failure to exert pressure on Israel: Saudi Arabia

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English
The deadly attack on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza is the result of the international community’s failure to pressure Israel into agreeing to an immediate ceasefire, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This is due to the international community’s failure to exert pressure on the occupation forces of Israel to agree to an immediate ceasefire and a humanitarian truce, in accordance with the resolution that the United Nations General Assembly issued last Friday (October 27, 2023), which represents a broad international consensus,” the statement said.

Israel’s failure to adhere to the principles of international law “will inevitably lead to a humanitarian disaster for which the Israeli occupation and the international community bear responsibility,” the statement added.

Saudi Arabia “condemns in the strongest terms possible the inhumane targeting by the Israeli occupation forces of the Jabalia refugee camp in the besieged Gaza Strip, which caused the death and injury of a large number of innocent civilians,” the foreign ministry statement further said.

The Kingdom “totally rejects the repeated targeting by the Israeli occupation forces of the densely populated civilian areas, and its continuing violation of international law and international humanitarian law,” the statement added.

On Tuesday night, Israeli airstrikes hit the densely-populated Jabalia refugee camp, where hundreds of Palestinians sought shelter after being forcibly displaced from their homes.

Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, on October 31, 2023. (Reuters)
Between 50 and 100 Palestinians have been killed and more than 150 wounded in the Israeli attack, Al Arabiya English reported on Tuesday, citing the Palestinian health ministry.

An Israeli Army statement claimed that the strike by fighter jets on Gaza’s largest refugee camp had killed Ibrahim Biari, a Hamas commander.

“I understand that is also the reason why there are many reports of collateral damage and non-combatant casualties. We’re looking into those as well,” Israeli Army spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus said.

However, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem denied any senior commander was in the camp and termed the claim an Israeli pretext for killing civilians.

Israel bombed the refugee camp with six shells, each carrying a ton of explosives, according to Gaza’s interior ministry.

The combined toll of those killed and injured in the airstrikes is estimated to be 400.

Israel has been relentlessly bombing the overcrowded Gaza Strip in retaliation for a Hamas incursion on October 7 that killed 1,400 Israelis and saw 230 others taken as captives by the militant group. Since then, Israel has killed over 8,500 Palestinians, mostly children.

A mourner carries the body of a child, during the funeral of Palestinians from al-Astal family, who were killed in Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 22, 2023. (Reuters)
A mourner carries the body of a child, during the funeral of Palestinians from al-Astal family, who were killed in Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 22, 2023. (Reuters)

