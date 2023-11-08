Theme
Al-Ittihad coach Nuno Espirito Santo. (Reuters)
Al Ittihad coach Nuno Espirito Santo. (Reuters)
Saudi sports

Al Ittihad parts ways with Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo amid poor performance

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Saudi champions Al Ittihad fired their Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo on Tuesday after a run of poor results.

Al Ittihad are without a win in their last five Saudi Pro League matches, drawing three times and losing twice as they dropped to sixth place in the standings.

They also slumped to a 2-0 loss at Air Force Club in the Asian Champions League on Monday, though they still lead Group C with nine points from four games against seven for the Iraqis.

Al Ittihad said in a statement: “We have terminated the contractual relationship with Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo, after a comprehensive technical evaluation of the period he assumed responsibility.

“Assistant coach Hassan Khalifa will assume team training till we appoint a new coach and overhaul the technical staff to meet the aspirations and ambitions of the club and its fans.”

The 49-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Porto coach Espirito Santo took charge of Al Ittihad in July 2022 with a contract until 2024, succeeding Cosmin Contra, and led the team to the title last season.

