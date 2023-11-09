Saudi Arabia says climate policy should not ‘crush’ less powerful countries
Saudi Arabia said on Thursday that policies to address climate change should not “crush the bones” of countries grappling with energy poverty, ahead of the COP28 climate talks in Dubai.
Speaking at a conference on economic cooperation with Africa, the Kingdom’s energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said more must be done to help the estimated 800 million people globally who don’t have steady access to electricity.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Climate change is “relevant and important” but “should not be attended to by crushing the bones and the future of the less (powerful) people,” Prince Abdulaziz said.
“Why do we sit on our hands and do nothing about this population?”
Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude oil exporter, announced in 2021 that it was targeting net zero emissions by 2060.
However, Saudi officials also argue that continued new investments in hydrocarbons are necessary for energy stability.
Prince Abdulaziz said on Thursday that attempts to provide financial support to countries affected by climate change had so far delivered poor results.
The agreement to set up a dedicated fund to help vulnerable countries cope with climate “loss and damage” was a flagship achievement of last year’s COP27 talks in Egypt.
But countries left the details to be worked out later.
Richer countries promised in 2009 to provide $100 billion a year to finance both adaptation and emissions cuts in developing countries by 2020.
It only reached $83 billion that year, according to the most recent figures available from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.
Failure to meet the target on time has damaged trust in international climate negotiations.
Prince Abdulaziz said Saudi Arabia was “choosing a different approach” to climate finance.
“We have our own tools... We want to do it bilaterally,” he said.
“We want to make sure that we become accountable for what we promise and we want to see the deliverables of what we have promised.”
Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said agreements signed at Thursday’s conference would exceed 2 billion Saudi riyals (roughly $533 million).
The conference featured signing ceremonies on energy agreements with Nigeria, Ethiopia, Senegal and Chad, though no details were provided.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia to sign deals worth over $500 mln with African nations: Finance minister
World Bank to host climate ‘loss and damage’ fund amid concerns
-
Saudi Arabia to sign deals worth over $500 mln with African nations: Finance ministerThe Saudi Fund for Development will sign agreements worth 2 billion riyals ($533 million) with African countries, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed ... Saudi Arabia
-
Oil prices tick upwards after Saudi Arabia, Russia stick to voluntary output cutsOil prices edged up on Monday as top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would stick to extra voluntary oil output cuts until the end of the ... Energy
-
Saudi Aramco profits down 23 pct on lower oil prices, production cutsEnergy giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday posted a 23 percent year-on-year drop in profits for the third quarter, the result of lower oil prices and ... Energy
-
Saudi Arabia confirms to continue voluntary 1 mln bpd output cut for DecemberSaudi Arabia will continue with its voluntary output cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of December, an official source at the ... World News
-
Saudi non-oil economy sees fastest job growth in 9 yearsSaudi Arabia’s non-oil economy saw its fastest job growth in nine years in October, signaling another improvement in business conditions as the ... Economy
-
Saudi Arabia makes significant progress cutting emissions in tourism, new report saysA new report measuring the environmental impact of tourism shows that Saudi Arabia has made significant progress in a ten-year period, a positive sign ... Saudi Arabia
-
Speed of essence, Saudi Arabia on track to 2060 net-zero goals: ACWA Power CEOInvesting in renewable energy sources is no longer just a matter of ideology but “pure business sense,” the CEO of ACWA Power Marco Arcelli told Al ... Energy
-
Saudi Arabia’s NEOM: The $500 bln mega-project to be a ‘blueprint’ for going greenIn an exclusive interview with Al Arabiya English, Richard Bush, NEOM’s chief environmental officer, says the mega project will demonstrate to the world what is possible in the realms of sustainability. In Focus