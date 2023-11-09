Saudi Arabia to sign deals worth over $500 mln with African nations: Finance minister
The Saudi Fund for Development will sign agreements worth 2 billion riyals ($533 million) with African countries, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Thursday during the Saudi-Arab-African Economic Conference in Riyadh.
“We are working with partners to support Ghana and other countries regarding their debt,” he added.
