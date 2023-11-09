Theme
Mohammed bin Abdullah al-Jadaan, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Finance, speaks during the sixth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) summit in Riyadh on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
Saudi Arabia to sign deals worth over $500 mln with African nations: Finance minister

Reuters
The Saudi Fund for Development will sign agreements worth 2 billion riyals ($533 million) with African countries, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Thursday during the Saudi-Arab-African Economic Conference in Riyadh.

“We are working with partners to support Ghana and other countries regarding their debt,” he added.

