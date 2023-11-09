Tarjama, region’s smart language services provider, opens HQ in Saudi Arabia

Tarjama, the MENA region’s leading smart language services provider, has opened its new headquarters in Saudi Arabia.



This move underscores “our unwavering commitment to amplify technological solutions and cultivate a burgeoning clientele” in the Kingdom as well as globally, it said in a press release.



Nour Al Hassan, the founder and CEO of Tarjama, expressed her enthusiasm, and said: “We take immense pride in our 15-year journey in the MENA region. As we witness the Kingdom’s emergence as a thriving hub for international enterprises, we are delighted to introduce our proprietary suite of innovative language solutions, meticulously crafted for the Arabic language, to the Saudi market.”



Founded in 2008, Tarjama with its technology-driven language and communication services has firmly established itself as the preferred language service partner for both international and regional businesses.



As Saudi Arabia undergoes a remarkable transformation to a diversified global business hub, Tarjama’s decision to relocate top executives to the Kingdom reflects “our dedication to catalyzing growth and bolstering the local business landscape,” the press release said.



Through its state-of-the-art AI-powered localization hub, Tarjama will offer an extensive range of language services, encompassing translation, interpretation, subtitling, content creation, and strategic advisory, tailored to the needs of regional and global businesses operating within the Kingdom.



As a prominent player in the language technology sector, Tarjama boasts a strategic stronghold in the MENA region.

Tarjama said its AI-driven tools, including Arabic Machine Translation (AMT), Translation Management System (CleverSo), and Linguistic Services Market (T-Portal), empower companies to expand their operations seamlessly with multilingual content.



Looking ahead, Tarjama revealed ambitious plans to expand to 11 new locations by 2025 year-end.

