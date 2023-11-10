Saudi Crown Prince reiterates Kingdom’s condemnation of Israeli violations in Gaza

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reiterated the Kingdom's condemnation of Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip and the forced displacement of Palestinians in the strip.

“We condemn the Israeli occupation authorities’ violation of international law in Gaza,” the Crown Prince said during his opening speech at the Saudi-African Summit.

Advertisement

The meeting which aims to bolster strategic and economic ties between the Kingdom and African countries kicked off on Friday in Riyadh.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Highlighting ties between the Kingdom and African countries, MBS noted that Saudi Arabia has provided over $45 billion to support developmental and humanitarian projects in 54 African countries, adding that King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has provided over $450 million in aid to 46 African countries.



“We are keen to develop cooperation and partnership and trade ties, and glad to announce launching the King Salman Development Initiative in Africa,” he said.



The initiative will see the Kingdom develop water projects worth $1 billion over a period of 10 years.

“We also look forward to launching new Saudi investments worth over $25 billion in various fields,” he added.

Read more:

Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi rejection of targeting Gaza civilians under any pretext

Israel’s use of high-impact bombs on Gaza must be investigated: UN rights chief

Arab foreign ministers meet in Saudi Arabia ahead of emergency meeting on Gaza