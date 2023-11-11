Arab-Islamic summit rejects describing or justifying Gaza war as ‘self-defense’

An Arab-Islamic summit hosted by Saudi Arabia on Saturday called for an end to the war in Gaza and rejected justifying Israel’s actions against Palestinians as self-defense.

The summit condemned “Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, war crimes and barbaric and inhumane massacres by the occupation government,” a final communique said.

The communique also called for an end to the siege on Gaza, allowing humanitarian aid into the enclave and halting arms exports to Israel.

Arab and Muslim leaders also said they rejected any proposal that would keep Gaza separate from the West Bank in a future Palestinian state, as Israel pressed its war against Hamas in Gaza.

The final statement stressed the importance of “the unity of Gaza and the West Bank as the territory of the Palestinian State,” with East Jerusalem as its capital.

