Sports icon Rafael Nadal named as Saudi Tennis Federation’s new ambassador

Rafael Nadal, the world-renowned Spanish tennis player, is the new ambassador for Saudi Tennis Federation (STF).

The star’s new role, which comes as part of the Kingdom’s long-term commitment to develop the sport in the country and inspire a new generation of athletes, was announced on Monday following Nadal’s recent surprise visit to a junior tennis clinic in Riyadh, which was hosted by STF.

“Everywhere you look in Saudi Arabia, you can see growth and progress, and I’m excited to be a part of that. I continue to play tennis as I love the game, but beyond playing, I want to help the sport grow far and wide across the world, and in Saudi, there is real potential,” Nadal said in an official statement released by the STF.

Growth and progress that’s important to see and the STF is working on that.

In a recent visit I saw the interest in both aspects and I want to be part of that role of growing the sport of tennis around the world.

In his new role, the 22-time Grand Slam men’s champion will develop tennis further in the Kingdom, where sports play an increasingly important part in daily life – especially for Saudi Arabia’s 20 million citizens who are under the age of 30.

“The kids here today are looking to the future and have a real passion for all sports. If I can help them pick up a racquet or simply get fit and enjoy the benefits of healthy living, then I’ll be happy to have made a difference,” the athlete added.

Beyond encouraging the growth of the sport overall, plans are also afoot to develop a new Rafa Nadal Academy to nurture talent and serve as a center of excellence to help aspiring players fulfill their tennis dreams, the STF statement further said.

The Spanish superstar will also be spending dedicated time in the Kingdom every year to help nurture young boys and girls in the sport, as well as popularize tennis amongst the country’s young population.

Nadal and his coaching team are also set to develop a program of values to inspire ‘Team Saudi,’ the national teams that represent the Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committees in international tournaments. Nadal and his coaching team will share their knowledge with the budding players and their coaches.

In his new role as STF ambassador, Nadal is all set to further accelerate the momentum that has been building around the sport in the country from the grassroots up.

Rapid growth

Under Vision 2030, sports participation among men and women in Saudi Arabia has increased rapidly and is now close to 50 percent – more than tripling since 2015. The number of sporting federations has also tripled during this time.

In 2023, an estimated 30,000 school children took their first steps in tennis by joining the ‘Tennis For All’ program, a unique partnership between the STF and Saudi Sports For All Federation. The program helped introduce tennis to the physical education curriculum in 90 schools.

Future plans are already in place to roll the program out in another 200 schools in 2024 and 400 in 2025.

Currently, Saudi Arabia is home to 177 tennis clubs – up 146 percent since 2019, according to the STF.

In the last four years, the number of registered players has increased by 46 percent to 2,300, while the number of under-14 players has risen by 100 percent – from 500 to more than 1,000.

According to STF, it now holds 40 national tournaments annually – including hosting three ITF Juniors tournaments in the past year.

“Rafa transcends the sport of tennis and continues to inspire generations around the world. I’ve no doubt he will have the same impact on Saudi. We feel blessed to call him our ambassador, and our young players can’t wait to work with him,” Saudi Tennis Federation President Arij al-Mutabagani said.

Social and economic transformation

Under Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is witnessing a social and economic transformation. In line with that, the country has hosted some of the biggest global sporting events in recent times. Since 2018, the Kingdom has staged more than 85 international events for both male and female athletes, including football, motorsports, tennis, equestrian, esports, and golf.

“We want to host the world’s best to inspire and help our young people fall in love with the game, but looking ahead, one day, we also want to play alongside and compete against the world’s best male and female players,” al-Mutabagani said.

“We know it’s a long journey ahead, but we’re investing in our children and committed to the long-term. And hopefully, with Rafa’s support, we’ll go on that journey a little bit faster and as a fit and healthy nation,” he added.

