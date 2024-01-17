Saudi, UAE professionals favor working in region instead of Europe, US: LinkedIn

New research results from LinkedIn showed that professionals in Saudi Arabia and the UAE prefer working in the region instead of relocating to Europe or the US.



The results, which were unveiled on Wednesday, revealed that 82 percent of surveyed professionals said that they favor working in the region, according to a press release.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



They cited the standard of living, attractive lifestyle and opportunities for professional growth as main reasons behind this sentiment.



“This comes as no surprise as the UAE emerged as one of the most resilient international markets when it comes to hiring, with a 0.3 percent annual increase in hiring, up by 30 percent compared to pre-pandemic December 2019,” the statement said.



Conducted by market research consultancy Censuswide between November 24, 2023 and December 15, 2023, the research surveyed 16,288 white-collar professionals in full time or part time employment across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the UK, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, India, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Indonesia, Brazil and the US.









Research results also showed that professionals are seeking a new career with 62 percent considering a job move in 2024.



“Better salaries (42 percent) and the need for a better work life balance (33 percent) are the top two reasons for professionals seeking a career move,” LinkedIn’s results showed.



Flexible work arrangements such as hybrid working, are essential factors for many job seekers, the professional network said.



The survey results also showed that 73 percent of the professionals in UAE and Saudi Arabia are considering finding new houses due to a rise in rent prices. This, LinkedIn notes, underscored “the correlation of affordable housing with retaining talent within the region.”



Ali Matar, Head of LinkedIn MENA and EMEA Growth Markets leader, noted that in 2024, professionals in Saudi and UAE markets will need to focus on standing out from others.



“In 2024, we are seeing UAE and KSA professionals taking agency and moving to the driver’s seat when it comes to their careers,” Matar said. “This will give rise to a more competitive job market, so standing out from other candidates will be more important than ever.”

Skills vs Degrees



The UAE labor market, for instance, is growing to understand the importance of acquiring skills as a main factor in building a career.



The research shows that 83 percent of professionals are highlighting their skills instead of degrees when looking for a new job.





“Professionals are notably focused on upskilling, as 76 percent of them said that they would take on more stretch projects at work to diversify their skills and spend more time than usual doing online courses to boost their career progression (72 percent),” LinkedIn said.



“Following the last few years of uncertainty in the workplace, 84 percent of UAE professionals are keen to future-proof their careers by focusing on skilling.”



Matar also emphasized that workers in the region have shown an increase in interest acquiring new skills.



“Highlighting how one’s skills are relevant to the job they want and staying on top of industry trends will also improve chances of finding the right opportunity,” he said.

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia workers confident about their careers in 2024

According to the survey, 79 percent of professionals in Saudi Arabia said they were confident about being interviewed for a new job role with 78 percent confident about searching for a new job.



“This confidence stems from a significant number of them, 77 percent, believing that their job prospects in 2024 are better than last year,” the report stated.



Saudi women, the survey showed, are main players in the Saudi workforce with 61 percent of women pursuing career moves in 2024 compared to 57 percent of men. They cited a desire for better pay and better work-life balance for this.



“Women in KSA state satisfaction in their current job as the main reason for not wanting to look for a new one (57 percent), while men said that their main reason is good salary and benefits (52 percent).”



Read more:

Saudi, UAE workforce confidence on right track despite economic challenges: LinkedIn



Top 15 fast-growing jobs in Saudi Arabia and UAE



Unemployment in Saudi Arabia down to 8.6 pct in Q3 2023 from 9.9 pct in 2022