Top 15 fast-growing jobs in Saudi Arabia and UAE

Professional network LinkedIn disclosed on Wednesday the top 15 rising jobs in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.



The fastest growing jobs over the past five years give an insight on where the workforce is heading and the skills needed in this regard, LinkedIn said.





15 fastest-growing jobs in Saudi Arabia



1. Patient Care Technician: They provide assistance to patients by helping them with their basic needs. They perform a range of clinical tasks as well as provide emotional support to facilitate recovery.



2. Information System Analyst: They examine a company’s information technology to determine its computer systems and software requirements and create or suggest solutions accordingly.



3. BIM Coordinator: Building Information Modeling (BIM) coordinators are responsible for digital processes in the design and construction stages of a project.



4. Health and Safety Manager: They ensure a secure work environment. They conduct risk assessments, develop safe operational procedures and inspect sites.



5. Human Resources Operations Specialist: They handle administrative and operational tasks in the HR department, including payroll, benefits, record-keeping, compliance and employee inquiries.



6. Environmental Specialist: The specialists focus on assessing, managing, and ensuring compliance with environmental regulations and standards.



7. Partnerships Specialist: They oversee, maintain and develop communication and relationships between partners and companies.



8. Project Management Specialist: They oversee and manage projects from start to finish. They are responsible for planning, executing and monitoring to ensure targets are met and within budget.



9. Legal Specialist: They offer timely legal expertise, and negotiate licensing agreements and services with suppliers and customers, among other tasks.



10. Content Creator: They produce various forms of written and audio-visual content typically across online platforms, creating content to attract audiences and lifting brand engagement metrics on media platforms.



11. Interface Specialist: They are specialists that create user journeys on digital platforms, from briefing through to concept, design and implementation of user experiences.



12. Talent Acquisition Specialist: They develop long-term strategies to attract, source, interview, hire and onboard new talent within an organization.



13. Commercial Manager: They focus on commercial management, contract negotiation and contract management.



14. Compliance Specialist: Compliance specialists perform large-scale audits, evaluate risk levels and create corrective plans to close data and reporting gaps, ensuring regulatory adherence.



15. Procurement Contract Specialist: They seek out new suppliers, ensuring that all purchases and materials align with specified requirements. They also negotiate with vendors and manage purchase orders and invoicing procedures.

15 fastest-growing jobs in UAE



1. Real Estate Consultant: Real estate consultants provide advice to clients and investors about property sales.



2. Partnerships Specialist: Partnerships specialists manage, maintain and develop communication and relationships between partners and companies.



3. Mortgage Advisor: Mortgage advisors help customers navigate the home mortgage financing process, acting as liaisons between a bank and the client.



4. Private Client Advisor: They work directly with clients on behalf of financial firms to provide advice on wealth management and financial dealings.



5. Growth Manager: They use a data-driven approach to measure a company’s growth in terms of audience size and revenue, and develop strategies for business growth.



6. BIM Architect: Building Information Modeling architects specialize in building information technology – 3D digital representation of a structure - to design buildings and infrastructure projects.



7. Sales Development Representative: They are sales executives who focus on outreach, prospecting and qualifying leads.



8. Banking Officer: Banking officers work within the banking industry, handling various tasks ranging from customer service, account management, and financial services.



9. Back End Developer: They build and code the server-side technology that powers front-end web and mobile applications.



10. Front End Developer: They are responsible for all front-end related tasks for websites. They perform code analysis and complete software design using JavaScript, HTML and CSS, optimizing programs while ensuring usability.



11. Tax Associate: Tax Associates are primarily focused on assisting their employer or client with tax compliance, planning and reporting.



12. Financial Auditor: Financial auditors examine and assess financial records, statements, and transactions of businesses or individuals to ensure compliance with laws.



13. 3D Artist: 3D artists specialize in creating three-dimensional digital artwork, models, animations and visual effects.



14. Chief Marketing Officer: Chief marketing officers oversee and lead a company’s marketing and branding efforts, playing a critical role in developing and implementing strategies to promote a company’s product or services.



15. Product Designer: They are responsible for creating designs for new products that meet customer needs.



