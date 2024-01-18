No ties with Israel before Gaza ceasefire, says Saudi ambassador at Davos

Saudi Arabia is unable to pursue talks about a landmark deal to recognize Israel until there is a ceasefire in Gaza, the Kingdom’s ambassador to the United States said Thursday.

“I think the most important thing to realize is the [Kingdom] has not put normalization at the heart of its policy. It’s put peace and prosperity at the heart of its policy,” Princess Reema bint Bandar told a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“The [Kingdom] has been quite clear. While there is violence on the ground and the killing persists, we cannot talk about the next day.”

Saudi Arabia has never recognized Israel and did not join the 2020 US-brokered Abraham Accords that saw its Gulf neighbors Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates as well as Morocco establish formal ties with Israel.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has pushed hard for Saudi Arabia to take the same step.

In an interview with Fox News in September, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that “every day we get closer” to a deal, although he also insisted the Palestinian issue was “very important” for Riyadh.

That apparent momentum stalled soon after Hamas launched a large-scale attack on southern Israel on October 7 that resulted in the death of about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel is conducting relentless bombardment and a ground offensive. These have killed at least 24,620 Palestinians, around 70 percent of them women, children and adolescents, according to updated figures from the Hamas government’s health ministry.

‘Cooler heads must prevail’

Earlier this week, also in Davos, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said Riyadh was still “certainly” open to the possibility of future ties with Israel, but also stressed the need for a ceasefire and the creation of a Palestinian state.

“We don’t see any real sign that any strategic objectives that Israel has claimed are... coming any closer,” he added.

Princess Reema elaborated on the Saudi position on Thursday, saying that “cooler heads must prevail.”

“There’s trauma and pain on both sides. I can’t take that back. But what we can do is ceasefire now.”

The Saudi delegation’s appearance in Davos came amid fears of a regional conflagration, fears that have only grown after cross-border strikes between Iran and Pakistan and US military action targeting Iran-backed rebels in Yemen.

Princess Reema said on Thursday she was “profoundly concerned” about escalation that could send the region “back to the stone age.”

