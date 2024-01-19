Full list of paid national holidays in Saudi Arabia for 2024

With soaring flight prices and hotel bookings getting filled by the day nearly one month into 2024, it is best to plan your holiday ahead of time.



Saudi Arabia has numerous public holidays in 2024, with the nearest one in February. Some holidays will make up a long weekend since the Kingdom observes Fridays and Saturdays as weekends.

These national holidays are usually paid days off given to all government and private sector employees across the Kingdom, in addition to the annual leave provision.

2024 public holidays in Saudi Arabia:

February 22 – Saudi Founding Day



To honor the third-ever founding day which falls on a Thursday, Saudi residents are likely to get a long weekend. Last year, Saudi public sector employees enjoyed three days off while private sector companies were given the option to pick between one or two days off to mark the occasion.



As per a royal decree issued in 2022, Saudi Arabia marks Founding Day to commemorate the establishment of the Saudi state, with a public holiday annually on February 22.



April 10 – Eid al-Fitr



Eid al-Fitr is the Muslim holiday that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr is to fall on a Wednesday this year, with the date being confirmed closer to the end of Ramadan by the moon-sighting committee in the Kingdom.



Public and private sector employees usually enjoy one of the longer paid national holidays around this time.



Last year, Saudi Arabia officially offered a four-day holiday for the occasion for both private and non-profit sectors.



Ramadan is expected to begin around March 11, where Muslims around the world refrain from eating or drinking from dawn to sunset.



June 15 or 16 – Day of Arafat



Marking the second day of the Hajj pilgrimage, the holy day falls on the ninth day of Dhu al-Hijjah in the Islamic calendar. Pilgrims in Mecca flock to Mount Arafat to offer their prayers.



It is not clear when Arafat Day will fall in 2024, but it is expected to be marked around June 15 or 16. The moon sighting committee will confirm these dates closer to the time.



June 16 or 17 – Eid al-Adha



Following the Day of Arafat, the festival of sacrifice will commence with the expected national holiday possibly falling on a Monday, subject to the finalization of the date by the moon sighting committee.



On Eid al-Adha, Muslims around the world gather for prayers, engage in acts of charity, and sacrifice an animal, usually a sheep or cow. Saudi Arabia usually offers two to three days of paid national leave for this holiday.



In neighboring UAE, Day of Arafat is expected on June 15 and Eid al-Adha from June 16 to 18, according to an earlier announcement based on the Islamic calendar.



July 7 - Islamic New Year



Marking the start of a new year in Islam, the first month of the lunar calendar is known as Muharram. It is expected to fall on a Sunday in 2024. The date has not been confirmed yet, and it is unclear if Saudi Arabia will mark it with a paid national holiday.



September 23 – Saudi National Day



Proud Saudi nationals and residents usually take to the streets to celebrate the country’s ever-evolving growth and successes.



Fireworks, parades, light shows and entertainment activities offer a day of joy and celebration across the Kingdom.



In 2024, the Saudi National Day will fall on a Monday. The announcement for a probable paid day off will come closer to the date. In 2023, the occasion was marked with a day off that fell on a Saturday, which is part of the weekend for many across the Kingdom.

