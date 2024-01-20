India customs nab three passengers from Saudi Arabia with $265,000 of smuggled gold

Indian customs officials have seized almost 4,000 grams of gold worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from three passengers travelling from Saudi Arabia.

The undeclared gold was found concealed on the passengers, Delhi Customs said in a social media statement in Friday. The passengers were caught on the basis of spot profiling, officials said.

The three passengers who had arrived from Jeddah were later arrested.

They were caught smuggling gold weighing 3,888 grams and two iPhones - collectively worth about $265,000.

“Further investigation in the matter is under progress,” customs officials said.

Officials said they regularly catch passengers trying to smuggle gold into the country.

Last June, Indian officials seized over 2,000 grams of gold worth more than $133,000 from a passenger traveling from the Middle East.

The undeclared gold was found concealed in pouches in the passenger’s shoes.

Last February, officials seized almost 1,800 grams of gold worth more than $100,000 from an Indian passenger traveling from Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh.

The undeclared gold was found concealed in his underwear.

