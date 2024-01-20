Saudi Pro League is better than French Ligue 1: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo praised the level and success of the Saudi Pro League on Friday, saying it will be “top, top, top” in the future.

Speaking during an awards ceremony at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, the Portuguese footballer, who plays for Al Nassr, said the Roshn Saudi League was better than the top French league.

“To be honest, I think the Saudi League is not worse than the French League, in my opinion. In the French [Ligue 1], you have two or three teams with a good level. In Saudi, I think it’s more competitive,” said Ronaldo after receiving the Best Middle East Player award alongside the Maradona award.

Doubling down and responding to some pushback from the crowd, Ronaldo said: “They can say whatever they want; this is just my opinion, and I’ve played [in Saudi Arabia] for one year. So, I know what I’m talking about. But I think right now, we’re better than the French league.”

As for the future of the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo said he was “100 percent sure that it will continue to grow.

“The league will be top, top, top,” he said.

Ronaldo was one of the first high-profile signings last year as the number of international superstars flocking to Saudi Arabia drastically increased.

Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane and Neymar were among the others to have signed with Saudi clubs.

