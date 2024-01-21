In pictures: Saudi Arabia hosts Joy Awards in star-studded event

All eyes were once again on Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Saturday for the Joy Awards 2024, the event that hosted Arab and international stars from across the spectrum.



In one of the region’s biggest award ceremonies honoring celebrities for their achievements, actors, directors, singers and influences graced the lavender carpet in a night of glamor and entertainment.



The Joy Awards was hosted by Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority and is part of Vision 2030’s Quality of Life Program that aims at positioning the Kingdom as a touristic destination as well as diversifying cultural, social and entertainment activities.





































