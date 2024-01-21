Theme
Saudi Arabia hosts Joy Awards 2024. (X)
Saudi Arabia hosts Joy Awards 2024. (X)

In pictures: Saudi Arabia hosts Joy Awards in star-studded event

All eyes were once again on Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Saturday for the Joy Awards 2024, the event that hosted Arab and international stars from across the spectrum.

In one of the region’s biggest award ceremonies honoring celebrities for their achievements, actors, directors, singers and influences graced the lavender carpet in a night of glamor and entertainment.

The Joy Awards was hosted by Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority and is part of Vision 2030’s Quality of Life Program that aims at positioning the Kingdom as a touristic destination as well as diversifying cultural, social and entertainment activities.

Saudi Arabian singer Rabeh Sager honored with Lifetime Achievement Award. (X)
Saudi actor Ali Al-Mdfa posing for a picture after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. (X)
GEA Chairman Turki Al al-Shikh presenting an award to Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab. (X)
Syrian actress Mona Wassef honored at Joy Awards. (X)
Actor and director Anthony Hopkins receives Lifetime Achievement Award. (X)
American actor Kevin Costner received the Lifetime Achievement Award. (X)
American actor and comedian Martin Lawrence poses with his award at Joy Awards. (X)
Syrian singer Asala receiving award for the Favorite Artist category. (X)
Georgina Rodriguez presenting an award. (X)
GEA Chairman Turki Al al-Shikh poses with American actor Mark Wahlberg (L) and Saudi singer Mohammed Abdu (R). (X)
Egyptian Singer Shireen Abdul Wahab performing at Joy Awards. (X)
American singer Bebe Rexha performing at the awards ceremony. (X)
