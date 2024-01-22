Saudi launches administrative court to boost investor confidence

Saudi Arabia launched on Monday its first administrative enforcement court with jurisdiction over government entities and officials in a bid to boost investor confidence, a Saudi judicial organization said.

The move follows the enactment of a civil transactions law last month, part of wider judicial reforms initiated by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and aimed at modernizing the economy and reducing reliance on oil exports.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The new court and the law aim to boost the confidence of foreign investors weighing whether to do business with the country.

The administrative court will receive complaints from local and foreign investors against government institutions, the Board of Grievances, a judicial body directly associated with the Saudi King, said in a statement.

The court will prioritize resolving issues by mediation but will also have executive power against government entities and officials, it added.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 shines at Davos 2024

Saudi Arabia’s PIF three-part bond sale receives over $20 billion in orders

List of top tourist destinations in Saudi Arabia open for visitors in 2024