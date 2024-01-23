Eid al-Fitr 2024: Students in Saudi Arabia to enjoy long vacation
Students in Saudi Arabia will get to enjoy a long holiday this year to mark Eid al-Fitr, according to the education ministry’s academic calendar.
The third academic semester will start on Sunday, March 3, and will end on Thursday, March 28, kicking off the Eid al-Fitr holiday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, is expected to fall on or around April 10.
Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam, is expected to start around March 11 meaning that students will begin their time off for Eid during the last few days of the holy month.
The long vacation will end as classes resume on Monday, April 15, the calendar shows.
During Ramadan, Muslims around the world observe the month by fasting from dawn till sunset, during which they refrain from eating and drinking.
Work and school hours are usually reduced during Ramadan.
Last year, Saudi Arabia announced a four-day public holiday in observance of the Muslim holiday for the private and non-profit sectors.
Before Ramadan commences, Saudi Arabia will mark the Saudi Founding Day which will fall on Thursday, February 22.
Since Saudi Arabia marks Fridays and Saturdays as weekend, this means that citizens and residents will enjoy a long weekend.
Read more:
Ramadan 2024: Expected start date, longest and shortest fasting hours, holidays
Full list of paid national holidays in Saudi Arabia for 2024
Classes in Saudi to begin Wednesday ending speculation of Eid al-Fitr leave extension