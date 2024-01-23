Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Children play on the esplanade in front of the Hasan Anani mosque in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah on January 10, 2020. / AFP / GIUSEPPE CACACE
Children play on the esplanade in front of the Hasan Anani mosque in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah on January 10, 2020. (AFP)

Eid al-Fitr 2024: Students in Saudi Arabia to enjoy long vacation

Ghinwa Obeid, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

Students in Saudi Arabia will get to enjoy a long holiday this year to mark Eid al-Fitr, according to the education ministry’s academic calendar.

The third academic semester will start on Sunday, March 3, and will end on Thursday, March 28, kicking off the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, is expected to fall on or around April 10.

Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam, is expected to start around March 11 meaning that students will begin their time off for Eid during the last few days of the holy month.

The long vacation will end as classes resume on Monday, April 15, the calendar shows.

During Ramadan, Muslims around the world observe the month by fasting from dawn till sunset, during which they refrain from eating and drinking.

Work and school hours are usually reduced during Ramadan.

Last year, Saudi Arabia announced a four-day public holiday in observance of the Muslim holiday for the private and non-profit sectors.

Before Ramadan commences, Saudi Arabia will mark the Saudi Founding Day which will fall on Thursday, February 22.

Since Saudi Arabia marks Fridays and Saturdays as weekend, this means that citizens and residents will enjoy a long weekend.

Read more:

Ramadan 2024: Expected start date, longest and shortest fasting hours, holidays

Full list of paid national holidays in Saudi Arabia for 2024

Classes in Saudi to begin Wednesday ending speculation of Eid al-Fitr leave extension

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size