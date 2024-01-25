No need to worry about hypothetical ‘Disease X,’ Saudi Arabia’s health ministry says

Saudi Arabia’s healthy ministry on Wednesday reassured citizens and residents that there is no need to worry about the spread of the hypothetical deadly ‘Disease X’ after health experts sounded the alarm over the matter.



For more Saudi news, visit our dedicated page.



The ministry said that there was no cause for concern after a panel at the World Economic Forum (WEF) last week touched on the need to be prepared for the emergence of a new deadly pathogen, named Disease X.



The disease reportedly could be 20 times worse than COVID-19.

What is ‘Disease X’?



‘Disease X’ is not an actual disease.



Disease X is “included to indicate an unknown pathogen that could cause a serious international epidemic,” the World Health Organization (WHO) says on its website.



The name was coined by WHO in 2018, according to The Associated Press.



Disease X is considered a priority disease in addition to COVID-19, MERS-CoV, Ebola, SARS among others, as per WHO.

What are priority diseases?



WHO explained that the number of potential pathogens worldwide is “very large.” However, it noted that resources for research and development (R&D) are limited.



“To ensure efforts under WHO’s R&D Blueprint are focused and productive, a list of diseases and pathogens are prioritized for R&D in public health emergency contexts,” it said.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



According to WHO, the organization in 2022 convened over 300 scientists who looked into over 25 virus families and bacteria, as well as ‘Disease X,’ and recommended a list of priority pathogens that need further research and investment.

Things are under control



Saudi Arabia’s health ministry assured that the remarks made at WEF regarding Disease X “merely describe a hypothetical scenario.”



The ministry added that the “situation is not as grave as it may have been portrayed,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



The ministry also pointed out that such calls are made annually and are intended to encourage countries to enhance their capabilities and readiness to combat future epidemics.



“The recurring message year after year is that humans are vulnerable to epidemics due to our coexistence with numerous viruses and germs,” the ministry said.



It also noted that most epidemics do not escalate into pandemics, and that large-scale pandemics such as COVID-19 are exceptionally rare occurrences.



“We are continuously prepared for the unknown that lies ahead,” the ministry added.



Read more:

WHO chief warns pandemic accord hangs in the balance



Saudi Arabia recommends vaccinations ahead of Hajj season



Spain considers nationwide hospital mask rule amid COVID, flu surge in Europe