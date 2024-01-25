Saudi Arabia launches National Biotechnology Strategy set to transform the Kingdom

Saudi Arabia launched the National Biotechnology Strategy on Thursday, which will help position the Kingdom as a biotechnology leader in the Middle East and North Africa region by 2030 and transform it into an international biotechnology hub by 2040.

Launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the new strategy is a comprehensive roadmap designed to enhance the Kingdom’s position as a leader in the sector.

According to the official Vision 2030 website, the National Biotechnology Strategy will build on the Kingdom’s existing strengths, including access to robust capital, a large market, the government’s commitment, and a unique gene pool.

These factors will advance Saudi Arabia’s capabilities across four strategic plays: vaccines, bio-manufacturing & localization, genomics, and plant optimization.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, the Kingdom recognized the importance of vaccines and committed to developing innovative vaccine technologies.

Localization and biomanufacturing play a vital role in driving this strategy forward as Saudi Arabia aims to establish itself as the leading biotech hub in the MENA region by 2030 and globally by 2040.

Developing advanced biopharma manufacturing capabilities and establishing a cutting-edge local end-to-end bio-manufacturing platform are crucial steps – all of which will contribute to the availability of life-saving treatments, strengthen the domestic biotechnology industry, and solidify the Kingdom’s position as a significant player in the global biotechnology landscape.

Genomics is also a disruptive field and the next frontier of medicine, and the Kingdom aspires to become the leading genomics player in MENA, driving innovation and improving health and wellbeing outcomes for its citizens and beyond.

The National Biotechnology Strategy will also contribute to strengthening food security and sustainable agricultural productivity through plant optimization.

By leveraging biotechnology, Saudi Arabia will reduce its reliance on food imports and enhance domestic production, ensuring a more sustainable and self-sufficient food supply.

A significant milestone

The strategy focuses on enhancing Saudi citizens’ health and wellbeing, stimulating economic growth, creating skilled job opportunities, and attracting investments to foster new industries, all while promoting a sustainable environment and contributing to Vision 2030.

The evolution of a mature and functional biotechnology ecosystem in Saudi Arabia will be enabled by a set of initiatives that systematically address barriers across talent, regulation, funding, and infrastructure.

With a robust pipeline of programs and initiatives, the strategy will accelerate the growth of Saudi Arabia’s biotechnology sector and unify efforts in the ecosystem, creating high-quality jobs by 2030 and opportunities for investors and biotechnology talent.

According to the Vision 2030 website, the strategy will create 11,000 new job opportunities in the Kingdom.

This strategy marks a significant milestone for Saudi Arabia in becoming a major player in the regional and global biotechnology sector, as it aims to contribute three percent of non-oil real GDP by 2040 – helping to deliver economic diversification.

By implementing this strategy, the Kingdom will establish a leading biotechnology hub that drives innovation, job creation, and economic growth.

