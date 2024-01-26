Saudi Arabia welcomes World Court ruling on Israel over war in Gaza

Saudi Arabia on Friday welcomed the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling on South Africa’s request to impose emergency measures against Israel over its war in the Gaza Strip, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Kingdom affirmed “its categorical rejection of the Israeli occupation’s practices and violations of the United Nations Convention on genocide,” it added.

For more Saudi news, visit our dedicated page.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia calls for separate Palestinian state, rejects Israeli self-defense claim

Saudi Arabia to begin importing meat from South Africa as ban ends

Saudi Arabia launches National Biotechnology Strategy set to transform the Kingdom