Saudi Arabia’s NEOM: $500 bln project unveils new mega resort and nature sanctuary

Saudi Arabia’s NEOM – the Kingdom’s $500 billion mega business and tourism project – has announced plans to develop a new mega luxury resort amid a restored sanctuary filled with animals and wildlife.

Spread across four square kilometers, ‘Zardun’ will be a “carefully restored haven filled with native plants and animals”, which will feature an exclusive nature-based resort that will host four ultra-luxury signature buildings, NEOM said in a statement.

NEOM said Zardun will actively support the local ecosystem with a project that will regenerate the coral reef and restore the landscape by introducing native animals such as the Arabian oryx.

Stretching down from the mountains to the seashore, Zardun will comprise three boutique and themed hotels, offering a total of 100 rooms and suites and a 360-degree observation deck that takes in views down a valley and out over the sea.

Zardun will also offer trekking, mountain biking, rock climbing and a variety of other sports and leisure pursuits, including stargazing, meditation and yoga.

In addition, guests will also be invited to join in educational and field programs on nature protection, conservation and re-wilding.

“Zardun’s sustainability strategy encompasses all aspects of environmental stewardship and will include the creation of a series of oases to support diverse habitats,” said NEOM. “These life-giving water sources will facilitate the re-introduction and nurturing of native animals, tree and plant species.”

“Along its coast, Zardun will support a vibrant ecosystem, including the conservation of coral reefs and other marine life in the Gulf of Aqaba, emphasizing NEOM's continuing commitment to environmental preservation.”

The head of NEOM Nature Region, Dr Paul Marshall, told Al Arabiya English in an exclusive interview earlier this month that a vast conservation effort is currently underway across the Red Sea and Gulf of Aqaba, with experts utilizing AI to track critical marine species native to the area, safeguard its extensive essential coral reefs, and accelerate planetary regeneration.

Saudi Arabia’s NEOM is working to swell the population of rare species and sea life at the futuristic business and tourism project, from sea turtles to sooty falcons, dugongs to dolphins.

The latest asset to be announced by NEOM, Zardun joins a host of sustainable tourism destinations within the Gulf of Aqaba.

They include mountain resort Aquellum, exclusive ‘tourism escape’ Siranna, the new sustainable tourism destination Leyja, which will be home to three boutique hotels led by luxury hospital group Habitas, Epicon, - which will feature residential beach villas, hotels, luxurious resort - Utamo, a new destination for art and entertainment which aims to host performances from the globe’s biggest artists, and Norlana, an ultra-modern active lifestyle community.

Meanwhile, work is continuing on NEOM’s flagship regions, including vertical city THE LINE, business hub Oxagon, luxury yachting destination Sindalah and the mountain resort of Trojena, which will all be powered entirely by renewable, clean energy.

