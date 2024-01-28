Lionel Messi challenges misconceptions around Saudi Arabia in new campaign

Argentinian football star Lionel Messi broke down common misconceptions surrounding Saudi Arabia in a latest promotional campaign pushing for tourism in the Kingdom, calling on people to go beyond what they think.



Messi, who is the tourism ambassador of Saudi Arabia, starred in the powerful campaign that began with him approaching several walls, with the first carrying “Just a Desert” as a statement.



Messi then goes ahead and strikes the first wall that is broken to show the audience views from the Red Sea with the beautiful clear blue waters, marine life, the mountains of Aseer, the snow in Tabuk. It also showed snippets of Jeddah Cornish and Al-Majdoul Tower of Riyadh.



The campaign calls on those who know the destination and its vibrant culture to share their Saudi experiences on social media with the hashtag #ShareYourSaudi.



“What I love about Saudi is that I always discover what I never expected,” Messi said in the video.



Shrugging his shoulders in discontent, the Inter Miami player then goes ahead and strikes another wall under “Nothing much Happening,” that shows the various events taking place across the Kingdom such as Riyadh Season.



Misconceptions that Saudi Arabia is a closed culture and that women cannot be achievers were also challenged by the video.



As soon as Messi comes to strike the last wall with “Girls Can’t” as a statement, he is interrupted by a young girl, who shoots the ball across the metaphorical wall to celebrate the Saudi Women’s National football team, DJ Cosmicat, and astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi, the first Saudi woman in space.

“Go beyond what you think,” Messi said at the end.



Messi is currently in Riyadh with Inter Miami ahead of scheduled match against Al-Hilal on Monday and Al-Nassr on February 1.



