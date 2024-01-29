Saudi Arabia arrests CEO of Royal Commission for AlUla for money laundering

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have arrested the Chief Executive Officer of the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) for his involvement in crimes “of abuse of authority and money laundering,” the Kingdom’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (NAZAHA) announced in a statement on Monday.

Before joining the government, Amr bin Saleh al-Madani illegally obtained contracts for the National Talents Company – which he partially owns – from the King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy through one of his relatives, according to NAZAHA.

According to the statement, the contracts amounted to $55 million (206,630,905 Saudi Riyals).

An official source in the #Oversight_and_Anti_Corruption_Authority stated that the CEO of the Royal Commission for AlUla, Engineer Amr bin Saleh Abdulrahman AlMadani, was arrested for his involvement in crimes of abuse of authority and money laundering, in which he illegally… pic.twitter.com/bpZjs2OUim — Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (@nazaha_en) January 28, 2024

As the CEO of the RCU, al-Madani continued his ownership of the National Talents Company, recommending it to the commission’s departments, which enabled him to obtain projects with a total value of $346,370 (1,298,923 Saudi Riyals).

He was also acquiring personal benefits from contracting companies with the commission, as well as receiving profits from those projects through one of his relatives, who was also arrested.

His relative, Mohammed bin Sulaiman al-Harbi, admitted to receiving money from the company and its owners and transferring it to al-Madani, NAZAHA’s statement said.

Partners from the National Talents Company – namely Saeed bin Atef Ahmed Saeed and Jamal bin Khaled Abdullah al-Dabal also acknowledged that they were conspiring together in agreement with the CEO.

“Legal procedures are currently being taken against the detainees for prosecution in a court of law, in line with the laws and regulations,” the anti-corruption authority said in a statement.

“Nazaha affirms the continuation to pursue anyone who exploits the public office to achieve personal gain or harm public interest in any way, and it will continue to apply the law, with zero-tolerance against corruption,” the statement added.

RCU established in 2017

The Royal Commission for AlUla was established by royal decree in July 2017 to protect and safeguard the ancient city of AlUla, located 1,100 km from Riyadh in northwest Saudi Arabia.

AlUla is a vast area covering 22,561km that is most well-known and recognized with the site of Mada’in Salih, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage site.

