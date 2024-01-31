Saudi Arabia executes citizen convicted of acts of terrorism

Saudi Arabia executed a citizen convicted of acts of terrorism, the Ministry of Interior announced on Tuesday.



Aoun bin Hassan bin Radhi Al Abu Abdullah was sentenced to death for “joining a terrorist cell” and targeting security personnel with the “intention of killing them,” according to the Saudi Ministry of Interior statement.

He reportedly participated in manufacturing explosives, delivered them to wanted individuals, and played a role in the financing of terrorism.



The case was initially heard by the Specialized Criminal Court, designated by the Kingdom to try terrorism cases. The ruling from the initial hearing was upheld at the Specialized Criminal Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, following which a royal order was issued to enforce the decision.



The convict was a resident of the Eastern Province, according to the statement. The execution was carried out on Tuesday.

