Blinken discusses upcoming travel, regional conflict with Saudi foreign minister

US Secretary Antony Blinken spoke to Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in a phone call on Friday.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Blinken discussed his upcoming trip to the Middle East and “ongoing work to establish a more integrated, peaceful region that includes lasting security for Israelis and Palestinians alike” with the Saudi minister.

Blinken also reiterated the need to secure a humanitarian pause that includes the release of hostages held by Hamas, Miller added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and the West Bank Feb. 4-8, his fifth trip to the region since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, the State Department said on Friday.

Blinken’s trip aims to continue Washington’s efforts to reach a hostage and prisoner swap between Hamas and Israel. The deal would include a humanitarian pause that will allow for sustained, increased delivery of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza, the State Department said.

The Biden administration continues to refuse to call for a ceasefire, suggesting that this would be a victory for Hamas.

