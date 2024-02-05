Hattan al-Saif: Meet the first Saudi woman to sign with global MMA promotion

Twenty-two-year-old Hattan al-Saif has made history after becoming the first Saudi woman to sign a contract with a global Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) promotion.

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) announced the historic signing of the fighter to an exclusive, multi-fight deal and said the Saudi woman would make her much-anticipated debut with the company later this year.

“I feel beyond amazing. I have a bucket list that I keep on my phone, and one of the things on the list was to become a professional MMA fighter,” she told Al Arabiya English in an interview.

“When I was offered the opportunity to join the PFL, I took it without any hesitation. I am willing to do anything and sacrifice everything to enter this sport.”

Finding solace in fighting

Orphaned at just 10 years old, al-Saif said she was left feeling a lot of anger and pain that was undealt with. She spent years trying to find comfort in different hobbies.

“I never liked sports. I tried art. I tried cooking. I was a quiet, calm person to some extent. But life presented a lot of challenges and it forced me to develop a new personality. I was forced to be more aggressive and violent, and someone who was able to handle hardships,” she said.

“I was unable to control my anger, and I felt a lot of it.”

By coincidence, she stumbled upon the Instagram account of Saudi MMA fighter and champion Abdullah al-Qahtani. After learning more about combat fighting from the athlete and realizing that it could provide her with the outlet she needed to let out her emotions, the young woman tried out the sport.

Since then, she has been unstoppable, having been awarded Breakthrough Female Athlete at the Muay Thai championships, as well as earning first place at both the World Combat Games and the Saudi Games held in Riyadh.

The fighter will now break new ground for female combat fighters in the Kingdom.

Own set of challenges

The Saudi woman said that entering the world of combat sports came with its own set of challenges at first.

“I faced a lot of challenges given that this is generally a new sport in Saudi Arabia. I did not find a lot of support in the beginning. Some people would say, ‘You are a girl, this is not your place,’ or ‘You will not be feminine anymore,’ or ‘This is not for you,’” al-Saif told Al Arabiya English.

According to her, some people – whether in Saudi Arabia or abroad – still have a few misconceptions about what women can and cannot do, and what they should look like.

“I don’t just see this viewpoint in Saudi Arabia, but also in the West and in foreign countries. There is still a small portion of people who think that combat sports are not for women. They think women have to be soft and feminine. They think that women should not be muscly and they shouldn’t sweat,” she added.

The 22-year-old prefers to dismiss their judgment and not limit herself to being one thing or the other. She can put on nail polish and then don her boxing gloves and fight hard in the ring, al-Saif said.

“We can be both. I can be a female and be strong. If I am feminine, it does mean I am weak.”

However, that mentality is slowly beginning to change, especially as more women are entering the sports sector, according to the athlete.

Women in Saudi Arabia have made much progress in recent years. The Kingdom is home to more than 330,000 registered female athletes.

“With time, people are becoming more accepting. Year on year, we are seeing more women join boxing, Muay Thai, Jiujitsu, and every other sport you can think of. Women are participating in everything, and so you don’t find a lot of people who say ‘this is not acceptable.’”

Having a support system

One of the most important factors to becoming a successful athlete is surrounding yourself with the right people, al-Saif told Al Arabiya English.



The young woman owes her growing strength and determination to the training she has been receiving at al-Qahtani’s gym, where she fights alongside male and female fighters.



“I have a team around me and a community that helps me a lot,” she said.

“One thing that helped me become a world champion was that I was also training alongside male fighters. It has nothing to do with them being better; women and men complete each other. But sometimes, when you are only around female fighters, they are not as tough on you. We are just kinder to each other.”



“With men, they teach you to grow tough skin and you become more aggressive and tougher,” she explained.



Having that support system and believing in yourself go a long way, al-Saif said.



“There is something I always say to myself and that is God doesn’t give someone more than they can handle. The hardest battles to the strongest soldiers. I see myself as that and I know I can handle anything,” she told Al Arabiya English.



“I may fall and cry, but I always go on. I wipe my tears with my gloves and I continue. There [is] no amount of tears, blood, or injuries that can stop me.”

