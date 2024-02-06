AlUla Arts Festival turns Saudi Arabia’s ancient city into open-air, living museum

The AlUla Arts Festival will transform Saudi Arabia’s ancient city into a place of creative inspiration and cultural exchange, turning it into an open-air living museum, AlUla Moments announced.

Running from February 9 to 24, the multi-form arts festival returns for the third time with a program that features flagship events, immersive exhibitions, and creative initiatives for a city-wide celebration of all things art.

The three-week program of city-wide art will position AlUla as a leading center for contemporary art and art in the landscape with a vision to revive the ancient arts of past civilizations – sparking dialogue and igniting the public’s imagination.

As part of the festival, Desert X AlUla returns for its third edition from February 8 to March 23, 2024, where contemporary artworks by Saudi and international artists will be held in the middle of the extraordinary desert landscape of AlUla.

Desert X AlUla – free and open to all visitors – is the first site-responsive exhibition of its kind in Saudi Arabia. The exhibition fosters exchange between artists, curators, and international and local communities and is shaped by a curatorial vision that takes the Kingdom’s desert as its inspiration.

Visitors will also enjoy the soon-to-open Wadi AlFann, a cultural destination where large-scale, site-specific works of contemporary land art will be permanently displayed in AlUla’s stunning desert landscape starting in 2026.

Saudi artist Manal al-Dowayan will be opening this year’s festival as part of Wadi AlFann’s pre-opening program with an exhibition that will showcase her participatory work capturing stories from AlUla’s communities.

The exhibition will preview her highly-anticipated and historic commission for Wadi AlFann titled Oasis of Stories.

The AlUla Arts Festival will also present an exhibition of modern and contemporary works by Saudi artists in the ‘More than Meets the Eye’ exhibition.

With support from a host of prominent Saudi art collectors, the exhibition will shed a spotlight on the history of modern and contemporary art in Saudi Arabia, documenting the story of artists and recent movements.

The exhibition is part of the pre-opening program for the contemporary art museum in AlUla, a museum of regional and global contemporary art with the Arab world at its core.

In addition to the exciting array of artworks on display, visitors can look forward to live performances, photography exhibitions, street art tours, cinema screenings, and hands-on workshops.

The workshops will be available at Madrasat Addeera, AlUla’s mixed-use creative hub, that offers a range of courses from palm weaving, pottery, and jewelry to geometry, 3D strictures, and textiles.

Culture enthusiasts can also visit the Design Space AlUla, which will be open throughout the festival with its inaugural exhibition.

A center of arts and culture

As a historical crossroads, a center of arts and culture, and home to innovative civilizations across the millennia, AlUla is the perfect location to host a world-class art festival.

Located 1,100 km from Riyadh, in North-West Saudi Arabia, AlUla is home to extraordinary natural and human heritage.

The vast area includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms reigned.

