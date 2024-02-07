Saudi Arabia’s NEOM introduces Xaynor: A paradisiacal retreat on the Gulf of Aqaba

Saudi Arabia’s NEOM – the Kingdom’s $500 billion mega business and tourism project – on Wednesday unveiled Xanyor, described as “a beachfront private members club, nestled among the rocky landscapes along the pristine coastline of the Gulf of Aqaba.”

In a statement released, NEOM described Xaynor as a pivotal addition to the burgeoning northwest Saudi Arabian development.

Xaynor promises an exclusive retreat where members can luxuriate in the untouched splendor of the Gulf of Aqaba’s coastline, offering a serene sanctuary away from the bustle of everyday life.

“With its striking architectural design and thoughtfully curated interior, Xaynor elevates comfort and sophistication, creating an environment primed for leisure, relaxation, entertainment, and conversation,” NEOM said.

Upon arrival, guests are welcomed by a stunning canopy entrance that harmonizes with the natural landscape, guiding them to the pristine shores. The design ethos of Xaynor seamlessly integrates hidden enclaves with expansive communal areas, allowing guests the choice of seclusion or socializing.

Embracing the essence of coastal extravagance, Xaynor presents a curated selection of contemporary luxury amenities, including private pools, beachside lounges, gourmet dining venues, signature entertainment spaces, and a world-class spa and wellness center.

In addition to these offerings, Xaynor features exclusive boutique shopping and leisure experiences, collaborating with internationally renowned brands in fashion, art, and lifestyle to curate bespoke member experiences.

Positioned as the pinnacle of beachfront luxury, Xaynor endeavors to redefine exclusivity amidst nature’s embrace, blending indoor and outdoor spaces to create a sanctuary of refined elegance along the shores of the Gulf of Aqaba.

“Aligned with NEOM’s commitment to conservation and innovation, Xaynor complements its coastal location. This new development follows recent announcements of Leyja, Epicon, Siranna, Utamo, Norlana, Aquellum, and Zardun, which are part of NEOM’s sustainable tourism destinations in the flagship region,” NEOM said.

