Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show ends with 61 orders worth $6.9 bln

Dozens of orders valued at $6.9 billion (SAR 26 billion) were placed in Saudi Arabia at the World Defense Show, which wrapped up its second edition on Thursday.

The details of many orders and agreements were not publicly shared, but the total value fell just short of the inaugural defense show last year that had nearly $8 billion in total orders and agreements.

The five-day international arms and security event had over 100,000 visitors, and 773 exhibitors from 76 countries, according to estimates shared by the organizers. This included 441 delegations from 116 countries.

Speaking earlier in the week to Al Arabiya English, the CEO of the defense show set an expectation of 100,000 visitors, which was met.

In addition to the 61 orders, 70 MoUs were signed.

“We are deeply gratified by the global defense community’s keen interest in Saudi Arabia as a major player in the defense industries sector. World Defense Show 2024 has effectively connected industry leaders and innovators from across the globe,” the defense regulatory body, the General Authority for Military Industries’ CEO Ahmad al-Ohali, said in a statement.

Various Saudi officials were seen at the show, including the Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Riyadh’s ambassador to the US, Princess Reema bint Bandar.

The Royal Saudi Air Force’s aerobatics team, the Saudi Falcons, conducted air shows above the purpose-built indoor-outdoor venue with a functional airstrip about 70 kilometers (43.4 miles) from the city center. China’s Bayi Aerobatic Team and a Turkish team also conducted aerial shows. Land demonstrations also took place.

The next edition of the show will be held in 2026. The primary purpose of the event, organized by GAMI, is to further the localization goals in the Kingdom.

As of 2022, localization rates have increased from four percent to 13.6 percent, according to government estimates. Localization involves foreign firms partnering with Saudi companies and industries to build local human capital and capabilities.

The industry is also lucrative to international firms who are looking to tap into the Kingdom’s $71.72 billion (SAR 269-billion-riyal) budget for military spends in 2024. Saudi Arabia is also among the largest and fastest growing economies in the Middle East and globally.

This year’s theme was “Equipped for Tomorrow,” featuring a range of programs, including the International Women in Defense Program, Future Talent Program, and Defense Space Arena.

Full list of known agreements, MoUs and orders

On Monday, the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) CEO Prince Sultan bin Khalid and GAMI localization sector Deputy Governor Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Athal signed the Military Industries Incentive Program agreement. Also on Monday, Saudi wealth fund PIF-backed Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) signed MoUs with GAMI, Saudi Telecom Company (STC), a contract with Zamil Structural Steel Company to build the SAMI Land Industrial Complex (SLIC) in Al Kharj City, and an MoU with the National Security Services Company (SAFE). Lockheed Martin announced that it would begin manufacturing parts for its THAAD system in Saudi Arabia on Monday. On Tuesday, the Saudi defense ministry signed 17 contracts and two MoUs with PrivatAir Saudi Arabia (PASA), LIG Nex1, Saudi outfit of Raytheon Technologies, Middle East Propulsion Company Ltd., SAMI Aerospace and Maintenance Services Ltd., SAMI Land Systems, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Defense Company, SAAB Saudi Arabia, Haji Husein Ali Reza & Co. Ltd., Thales International in Saudi, Big Blue Pearl Company, Modern Technology Company, and Saudi Information Technology Company (SITE). Also on Tuesday, the Saudi National Guard signed MoUs with Elm Technology Company to localize unmanned aircraft systems, another MoU with INTRA Defense Technologies Company, a contract with KNDS to supply ammunition, and two more with Saudi firms to maintain and operate simulators. The Saudi Ministry of Defense signed 10 contracts on Wednesday with Rheinmetall Arabia Simulation and Training (RAST), South Africa’s HENSOLDT GEW, Spain’s Rheinmetall Expal, Bosnia Igman Company, Korea’s Poongsan Corporation, Qudra Industrial Company, Fahad International Company, and the National Company for Mechanical Systems.

