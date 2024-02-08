Saudi Arabia’s sovereign fund bolsters ties with private sector at annual forum

The PIF Private Sector Forum concluded on Wednesday and reaffirmed its commitment to foster strategic partnerships between the private sector Saudi Arabia’s sovereign fund and its portfolio companies.

The second edition of forum held in Riyadh was attended by over 8,000 people who include princes, ministers, decision-makers, CEOs, and senior officials from both the public and private sectors.

The forum featured sessions that addressed strategic axes pertinent to the Fund, which plays a crucial role in driving economic diversification in the Kingdom. Discussions revolved around the Fund and its portfolio companies’ efforts to empower the local private sector and enhance its role as a supplier, investor, and partner in priority strategic projects and sectors locally.

It also included workshops that discussed the current and future demands from the Fund’s portfolio companies across several sectors.

The forum served as an opportunity to foster cooperation and exchange experiences between the Fund, its portfolio companies, and the private sector.

The Fund and its portfolio companies’ spending on local content has significantly increased since 2021.

Supporting local content in the Kingdom

During a session, Abdul Rahman Al-Samari, CEO of the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority in the Kingdom highlighted the role of local content in strengthening the economy, generating opportunities, and raising the efficiency of supply chains.

He also emphasized the importance of partnership between the government and private sectors to achieve the Fund’s goal of increasing its contribution and its portfolio companies to local content. The target is to reach 60 percent by the end of 2025.

Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of Diriyah Gate, one of the major projects of the PIF, discussed the importance of Diriyah with its historical and humanitarian value.

He also highlighted the project’s focus on quality of life and serving the local community, adding that the presence of Diriyah Gate under the PIF umbrella was an opportunity to strengthen the partnership with the private sector, which has shown increased interest in participating in and investing in the project.

The importance of the private sector

A notable ministerial session on the first day of the forum focused on the importance of the private sector in achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Minister of Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih stressed that empowering the private sector is a major focus of Vision 2030, aiming to raise the private sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to 65 percent by 2030.

Al-Falih noted the private sector’s trust in the government’s role in enhancing the business environment and providing the necessary legislation, likening the role of the PIF to an engine that drives the local economy in various sectors.

Automobile Manufacturers Association

During the session, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim AlKhorayef announced the establishment of the Automotive Manufacturers Association that aims to provide solutions to develop and grow the sector, protect the interests of manufacturers and their workers, and develop communication channels with the government sector.

This is in addition to building human capabilities in the fields of automobile manufacturing and maintenance with advanced technical systems. He praised the role of the PIF in the vehicle sector specifically, considering that the launch of the sector in the Kingdom would not have been envisioned without the Fund’s role and investments.

Increase contribution of tourism to Kingdom’s GDP

Minister of Tourism Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khateeb emphasized the importance of the private sector in supporting tourism goals within Vision 2030. He pointed to the role of partnerships with the PIF and its major projects in enhancing the role of the tourism sector, which is witnessing significant growth and is progressing toward its goal of increasing its contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product to 10 percent.

Launching the operations of Aseer Investment Company

Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aseer Investment Company, announced launching the operations of Aseer Investment Company, a PIF portfolio company.

“The region is witnessing an unprecedented transformation to become a global tourist destination with its unique natural and cultural components,” he said.

Honoring national companies

One of the forum’s highlights was the presentation of the “Contribution” Award to the private sector to honor national companies that have made a distinguished contribution to local content. The award aims to strengthen the commitment to developing local content as a priority for all market participants, raise competitiveness, and highlight distinguished contributions to local content development.

