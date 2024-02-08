Saudi defense minister reiterates Kingdom’s commitment to supporting Yemen

Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman on Wednesday, in meeting with US special envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking, reiterated the Kingdom’s commitment to supporting Yemen and promoting dialogue among parties to reach a political solution under UN supervision, he said on messaging platform X.

Met with US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking to discuss Yemen and the Kingdom’s support of UN efforts to establish a roadmap. I reiterated the Kingdom's commitment to supporting Yemen and promoting dialogue among parties to reach a political solution under UN supervision. pic.twitter.com/RqjHPvXVhY — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) February 7, 2024

For more Saudi news, visit our dedicated page.

Saudi Arabia’s defense minister and the Pentagon chief held a call Monday to discuss efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East as the US and Iran-backed proxies engage in tit-for-tat strikes across the region.

“In a call with @SecDef, we reviewed our strategic Saudi-US relations and ways to bolster our defense cooperation. We also discussed recent regional and international developments, as well as the need to de-escalate tensions in the region to achieve security and stability,” Prince Khalid bin Salman said in a post on X.

In a call with @SecDef, we reviewed our strategic Saudi-US relations and ways to bolster our defense cooperation. We also discussed recent regional and international developments, as well as the need to de-escalate tensions in the region to achieve security and stability. — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) February 5, 2024

The Monday calls comes after the top US military general for the Middle East met with Saudi Arabia’s Chief of General Staff, Gen. Fayyad Al-Ruwaili, last week to discuss deepening military and defense ties.

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Erik Kurilla visited the Kingdom, where they discussed bilateral relations as well as the prospects for cooperation in various fields, a statement from the Saudi Defense Ministry said.

With Reuters

Read more:

Saudi FM: ‘No diplomatic relations with Israel’ without independent Palestinian state

Saudi cabinet approves joining agreement of the International Atomic Energy Agency

Young leaders, country in implementation phase gives Saudi edge in defense: GAMI CEO