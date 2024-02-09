Exploring the unseen: Desert X AlUla uncovers beauty of Saudi Arabia’s desert canvas

Contemporary art finds a gallery amid the dunes of Saudi Arabia’s ancient city as Desert X AlUla returns to the Kingdom for its third edition on Friday.

Running until March 23, the event will feature 15 commissioned artworks exhibited under the curatorial vision of Maya El Khalil and Marcello Dantas, with artistic direction from Raneem Farsi and Neville Wakefield.

The theme for the 2024 edition of the open-air exhibition is ‘In the Presence of Absence.’

A highlight of the AlUla Arts Festival, Desert X AlUla has invited 17 artists from around the world – many hailing from the global south – to visit AlUla and spend time in its distinctive landscape, encouraging inspiration from the local context for a global audience.

Often depicted as barren and empty spaces, deserts are misconstrued as mute and static. But through their artwork, the artists of Desert X AlUla ask, ‘what cannot be seen?’ and invite spectators to explore the stories that lurk within the dunes of AlUla.

As Saudi Arabia’s first ever site-responsive exhibition - where the works have been designed to integrate with its environment - Desert X AlUla seeks to foster dialogue and exchange between artists, curators, and communities.

“Since the beginning in 2020, Desert X AlUla has played a key role in highlighting AlUla as an established and respected arts hub. Today, a highlight of the arts festival, [Desert X AlUla] has created an opportunity for local communities and projects and puts AlUla on a global stage, building the next exciting chapter of history in art,” Nora al-Dabal, Executive Director of Arts AlUla, said during a press briefing ahead of the event’s opening.

Building on the legacy of Desert X, which takes place in California’s Coachella Valley, Desert X AlUla draws on principles of land art, offering a profound opportunity to experience art on a monumental scale amid natural wonders.

Desert X AlUla – a collaboration between Desert X and the city of AlUla – aims to advance new cultural dialogue through art.

For the first time, the latest edition of Desert X AlUla is situated across three sites, allowing visitors to experience varied landscapes as they journey from one work to another.

Desert X AlUla works will be showcased in the desert landscape of Wadi AlFann amongst the black lava stone terrain, alongside the breathtaking views of the Harrat Uwayrid, and at AlManshiyah Plaza, which is home to the carefully preserved AlUla Railway Station – a landmark with a storied history.

The extensive program of events includes curator and artist talks, primary school visits, and art workshops from collage and model making to printmaking and photography.

Publicly displayed pieces like ‘The Dot’ by Saudi artist Faisal Samra explore the idea that significant natural features, like the Wadi AlFann Valley, can originate from seemingly small or insignificant events, such as an ancient crack in the earth.

His work highlights the concept that even minor forces or occurrences can contribute to creating something grand and majestic over long periods.

“I want [the audience] to realize that this moment we live, it is also very important to do something of it, to leave a trace [in the world]. [It is important for them] to do anything positive or fruitful because otherwise [time] will evaporate and it will go. So there is also incitement for the public to use the [current] moment they are living to do something,” Samra told Al Arabiya English.

Another notable piece is Filwa Nazer’s elevated walkway of ‘Preserving Shadows.’ Inspired by pre-Islamic beliefs of supernatural creatures the jinn, inhabiting the desert, Nazer structured her piece using steel mesh to form a massive, undulating skeleton of a black snake.

A standout experience is that of Karola Braga, who draws on AlUla’s legacy on the incense trade route, by using scent to recreate the sensory world of the ancient commerce.

Her structure, ‘Sfumato,’ engulfs viewers in hazy frankincense and myrrh, drawing them closer to uncovering the heritage of the historic route using only the sense of smell.

Paving the way for Wadi AlFann

Desert X AlUla has also played a pivotal role in paving the way for the development of another initiative due to open in AlUla in 2026.

Wadi AlFann, a 65-square-kilometer site, is set to become a global destination for permanent land art.

The monumental scale of Wadi AlFann’s intergenerational collaborations will open a new chapter in art history, expanding and continuing for years to come, according to the AlUla art’s al-Dabal.

Desert X AlUla and Wadi AlFann are driven by the Royal Commission of AlUla’s (RCU) vision. It seeks to provide art in a landscape that offers unparalleled opportunities to experience contemporary art in the midst of nature.

In addition to being a historic cultural site, AlUla is at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s growing arts scene.

Arts AlUla is dedicated to creating a culturally enriched place to live and visit, reviving the rich legacy of arts in the region, and creating opportunities for the community to experience art as a source of education and enrichment through job creation and skills development.

“Desert X AlUla has been carefully building local and international audiences over the last few years. We have witnessed a 53 percent increase in average visitors from the 2020 to 2022 editions,” al-Dabal said.

