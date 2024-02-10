More defense firms establish, localize in Saudi as Mideast situation stays ‘dynamic’

As a historically volatile region grapples with a war between Israel and Hamas that is threatening to expand within the Middle East, an increasing number of defense firms are finding a home in a rapidly globalizing Saudi Arabia.

With rising Israeli attacks on supposed militant sites in Gaza in retaliation to the October 7 Hamas attack, governments across the world are sounding the alarm over a possible escalation in the armed conflict that can prove detrimental to a region that is crucial to global economy and logistics.

Iran, a long-term foe of Saudi Arabia on the grounds of religion and security, reestablished its strategic ties under a China-backed deal in March last year. The pact was widely praised by regional and international governments as a precursor to region-wide peace.

However, Iranian proxies are still active in much of the Middle East – from the Hezbollah in Lebanon to the Houthis in Yemen. The war in Gaza between another Tehran-backed group, Hamas, and Israel is threatening to expand.

This uncertainty in the region is attracting defense firms into a safe haven – Saudi Arabia – which is also opening up its economy to foreign investors.

At the World Defense Show, an international arms and security event held in Riyadh from February 4-8, Al Arabiya English learned that inquiries and interest from militaries for naval and air defenses have increased following the latest regional tensions. Dozens of orders valued at $6.9 billion (SAR 26 billion) were placed at the show, which wrapped up its second edition on Thursday.

Attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea by Houthis in “solidarity” with the Tehran-backed Palestinian Hamas, in addition to rogue drone strikes from other Iranian proxies in the region, are prompting countries to strengthen existing defense establishments and installations in these domains.

Defense contractors, security firms, and stakeholders told Al Arabiya English about the explicit signals that the defense industry is receiving from regional and international governments that are actively growing and upgrading their defenses, not only to tackle Middle Eastern concerns, but also in response to the now two-year-long war between Russia and Ukraine.

From ‘postwar to prewar’

British defense secretary Grant Shapps said last month that the world was moving from a postwar to prewar era – a statement that an MBDA group director repeated to Al Arabiya English during a meeting, where he characterized the global situation as “uncertain” and “unstable.”

Recognition of this deteriorating state of affairs is “unfortunately, very much in the mindset of countries all over the world,” the missile company’s Group Director for export sales, Florent Duleux, told Al Arabiya English. “They realize that they need protection,” he added.

This has resulted in a greater procurement of defense tech. “Order intake is growing at a tremendous pace,” the director said.

Duleux added that exports to the Middle East traditionally represent 50 percent of the order intake and revenues, which is nearly two billion dollars a year. In 2022, the company reached nearly $10 billion in order intake.

They have not yet released figures for 2023, but the director said that the numbers did not drop.

MBDA was formed in 2001 from the merger of the UK’s BAE Systems, France’s Airbus, and Italy’s Leonardo, which owns 37.5 percent, 37.5 percent, and 25 percent, respectively. The firm manufactures missiles for land troops, navies, and air forces.

British and European forces largely rely on MBDA arms, and the firm has a decades-old presence in the GCC, notably the UAE and Qatar.

‘Dynamic’ opportunities

A senior official from Naval Group, a French firm that offers defense capabilities at sea, said the region is “dynamic” in terms of opportunities.

Speaking to Al Arabiya English at the Saudi defense show, the VP of Naval Group Saudi Arabia Patrice Pyra said: “This region is very dynamic in terms of market opportunities, not only because of the crisis but because the navies are thinking of renewing their fleets.”

In the Middle East, it has supplied the UAE and Egypt with Gowind-class Corvettes that are designed to prevent piracy attacks and have the capacity to carry missile systems.

The naval executive added the company’s footprint in the Middle East is expanding considerably.

The group is also among the primary suppliers to the French navy, which is a part of the US-led Red Sea coalition that is currently patrolling the waters to thwart attacks and hijackings. The group’s assets are likely in active use, Pyra said.

Firms dealing with airspace security said there was a notable uptick in militaries seeking to secure the sky.

MARSS, a technology company that specializes in anti-drone tech, is seeking an increasing interest from “a number of military organizations,” the managing director of the outfit’s Saudi office, Andrew Forbes, told Al Arabiya English.

“As the threat is heightened, we want to grow our defenses. We have had that today, for example, with a number of military organizations coming in,” Forbes said, speaking on the sidelines of the defense show in Riyadh.

The company specializes in cost-effective ways to tackle aerial threats, supported by what they call a NiDAR core – powered by artificial intelligence and IoT. Saudi Arabia is the largest market for the firm, with “projects ongoing in other Middle East countries within the GCC,” according to the managing director.

Many defense companies at the event showcased drones and anti-drone systems. At missile manufacturer MBDA’s booth, a miniaturized version of their ‘Sky Warden’ CUAS system was on display. The CUAS, or Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems, depicts an entire ecosystem of tech, modular in nature, which could be used to down unmanned aerial threats inexpensively.

Buying and launching missiles can cost millions, which in recent times are being used extensively to down inexpensive, often DIY-style drones. The disproportionate cost and unsustainable nature of these anti-aerial systems are under public scrutiny in countries where taxes contribute to the defense budget.

Another aerospace company, Milkor from South Africa, which specializes in drones and offers some naval solutions, said it recently received an establishment permit from Saudi authorities to manufacture planes.

Both their drones – which have the capacity to conduct surveillance, reconnaissance, and carry payloads – and their naval products are in demand, the CEO of the firm, MC de Beer, told Al Arabiya English.

According to de Beer there has been an increase in interest due to regional tensions, but also since their drone is no longer a prototype.

“We’ve had a few high-level discussions for a variety of our products, mostly the UAV. Quite recently, we have also started looking into cyberspace and specialized electronics because we do see a lot of potential for that market in the Kingdom,” Milkor’s Saudi chief said.

Saudization

As Saudi Arabia continues opening up to international investors and lures them into the largest economy in the Arab world with incentives and an increasingly supportive business ecosystem, the defense industry is capitalizing on it.

Localization, which involves foreign firms partnering with Saudi companies and industries, in turn, building local human capital and capabilities, and ‘Saudization,’ a colloquial term that is loosely linked with giving preference to Saudi nationals for jobs that are currently expat-led – were two of the most commonly publicized concepts by exhibitors and organizers at the defense show in Riyadh.

Al Arabiya English had spoken to de Beer at the 2022 World Defense Show, when the event made its debut in Riyadh. At the time, Milkor was in the process of meeting local authorities to certify their business and secure licenses.

Now, the firm has an investment license and commercial registration and is on track to establishing a manufacturing facility in the Kingdom.

“We have received an establishment permit for military aircraft manufacturing, which means once we have secured a contract, we can move forward to starting a facility, getting the licensing in place and progress with localization,” de Beer said.

With regard to establishing its business in the Kingdom, de Beer said: “The process of registering as a foreign entity in Saudi Arabia has been streamlined significantly. With all of the governmental portals that are there, it makes the whole process so much easier,” he added.

“A lot of the stuff that might take years is now done in a matter of days and the support that we’ve received from the necessary entities like the Ministry of Investment has been fundamental to our success,” he further said.

For 2024, Saudi Arabia has earmarked 269 billion riyals ($71.73 billion) for the defense sector – up from 259 billion riyals in 2023.

To tap into this fund, localization is among the leading conditions when partnering with or setting up shop in the Kingdom. The optimism within the economy and in the leaders is fueling partnerships.

However, the availability of human capital is among the few challenges in the industry that are being tackled through in-country programs and partnerships that enable knowledge transfer. Various programs and policies have been implemented to upskill Saudi nationals and increase jobs in Saudi Arabia.

Expensive, but essential

The CEO of the Saudi branch of Rolls Royce said “Saudization is a big challenge for us,” adding that finding qualified locals for in-country roles is “not easy” but “not impossible.”

The British engine maker began its Saudi localization drive a few years ago. Currently, 85 percent of the company’s employees in the Kingdom are Saudis, chief Ibrahim Alharthy said, speaking to Al Arabiya English at the World Defense Show.

In the Taif maintenance facility, more than 95 percent of the team comprises of Saudi nationals.

New recruits are currently sent to the UK to train on the complex engines made by Rolls Royce, including on the EJ200 that powers the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets, 72 of which are used by the Saudi Air Force.

More than 300 aircraft in Saudi Arabia are powered by Rolls Royce engines, which Alharthy said is expected to grow to 900 to 950 engines in five years.

Certain specialty areas will continue to be taught at the UK center while efforts are being made to move parts of the training to Saudi Arabia, Alharthy said, citing the example of a Princess Noura University graduate who is poised to return to the Kingdom to begin offering training. “She is going to have the right skill and ability to train others in the country,” the chief added.

Hiring expatriates is more cost-effective in the short term, the Rolls Royce official added, “but we are not looking for the short term. Rolls Royce has been here for over 15 years. We are looking for a long-term relationship with our staff to continue supporting them.”

‘Win-win situation’

Localizing can help both the firm and the country, the MBDA official said, commenting on why it was a bilaterally important aspect despite often being a key clause in most defense partnerships imposed by governments.

“Localization is good for the region – to have own capabilities, to be able to address the development and production at a higher rate. On the other hand, it is good for us because it will help us grow quicker and increase our international footprint, including industrial footprint, which we need at the moment,” MBDA Group Director for Export Sales Duleux said.

He added that establishing manufacturing facilities in the Kingdom is in their plan, calling their commitment to Saudi Arabia “strong.” Duleux said that the group supports the Sawari 1 from 1985 and Sawari 2 frigates from 2005 made by Thales, which holds a 35 percent stake in Naval Group.

The company has partnership agreements with local entities. They are bound by contract to “enhance the autonomy of the country,” which the group director said will be done by replacing over half of the technical support team with upskilled Saudi nationals, among other measures to meet the localization goals.

“It’s a win-win situation. We are developing our footprint in the country, and we are enhancing the partnership,” Duleux added, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 plans in the defense sector.

Even companies with smaller market capital in the Kingdom are actively looking inward for talent. The anti-drone defense firm MARSS, which is running around ten projects in the region, said that they have been working with SAMI and GAMI to make the NiDAR C2 system – a command and control platform – in the country.

The Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) is a Saudi PIF-backed defense company with ties to the Kingdom. One of its main aims and goals is to contribute to the localization of 50 percent of the Kingdom’s defense spending. The General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) is responsible for setting policies and regulating the Saudi defense sector in alignment with Vision 2030 goals.

MARSS Managing Director Forbes said they are “on the cusp” of new projects in the Kingdom. They already have a presence with “key governmental organizations” and are looking to build on it, he said.

Most of the team comprises engineers with some project management tasks, some of whom are Saudi. “There’s a lot of Saudi talent out there. My biggest problem is not finding Saudi talent, it’s keeping them,” Forbes said.

The same worry was expressed by Rolls Royce’s Alharthy, who said: “We are going to continue to work in improving this percentage and maintaining it because somehow, if we do not try to retain our people, we might lose some.”

The engine maker has programs in place to periodically provide training, which would help polish and maintain their skills.

The CEO of Milkor Saudi Arabia, a company that is in its final stages of setup, said that it “understands the government’s attention to helping the economy thrive” by using local resources and talents.

“We will meet Saudization standards. For us, training local representatives and engineers is about high benefits because it’s a self-fulfilling cycle. We have very capable engineers who are eager to work with good companies. We want to be a good company. We want good engineers,” De Beer said.

“We know that this development, moving forward, will be of benefit to the company,” he added.

The GAMI chief told Al Arabiya English the country was taking steps to tackle the “challenges related to human capital availability” in a “new sector” for Saudi Arabia. So far, the government estimates that the localization rate as of 2022 is 13.6 percent.

The massive yearly budgets allocated for the national defense industry, GAMI CEO Ahmad al-Ohali said, is essential for a country that is the fastest growing in the G20 bloc. Its locational advantage and need to defend its sovereignty are also key considerations.

