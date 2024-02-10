Saudi Arabia warns Israel’s invasion of Gaza’s Rafah will have grave consequences

Saudi Arabia on Saturday warned that an Israeli invasion of Gaza’s Rafah will have extremely dangerous repercussions.



“Invading Rafah… which is the last refuge for hundreds of thousands of civilians whom the brutal Israeli aggression displaced will have [grave] consequences,” the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said in a statement.



For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



It also reaffirmed the Kingdom’s “rejection and strong condemnation of forcibly” displacing people, and renewed its call for “an immediate ceasefire.”



“This [continuous] violation of international law and international humanitarian laws [makes it] necessary for the [United Nations] Security Council to hold an urgent session to prevent Israel from causing an imminent humanitarian catastrophe whom everyone who supports the aggression will be responsible for,” the ministry added.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week said he had ordered troops to prepare to go into the city, crowded with displaced Palestinians, as it hunts down those responsible for the deadly October 7 attacks on southern Israel.

The announcement has prompted concern from foreign governments including the United States and aid agencies grappling with a growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza as a result of the war.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The UN says about half of Gaza’s 2.4 million people are now sheltering in the city, with many sleeping outside in tents and makeshift shelters, and mounting concern about lack of food, water and sanitation.



Read more:

Six-year-old Gaza girl found dead days after pleading for help

At least 28 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza’s Rafah

Hamas warns Israeli operation in Rafah may cause casualties in ‘tens of thousands’