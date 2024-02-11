Saudi Arabia’s NEOM: $500 bln project opens first US office in New York

Saudi Arabia’s NEOM opened its first US-based office in New York City at 50 Hudson Yards in Manhattan.

A statement released Monday said Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar and NEOM’s CEO Nadhmi al-Nasr attended the official opening.

Last November, NEOM opened its first international office in London.

Princess Reema said “the potential impact of NEOM extends far beyond Saudi borders” and that NEOM has the ability to act as a “blueprint for the cities of tomorrow.”

NEOM’s CEO al-Nasr also reiterated the importance of building global partnerships. He said, “We chose New York City as our second international NEOM office due to its position as a global capital for business and finance.”

Bob Stefanowski, a financial executive, will head NEOM’s US office as the managing director.

The Kingdom’s $500 billion business and tourism project has previously announced several sustainable attractions such as Leyja, Epicon, Siranna, Utamo, Norlana, Aquellum, and Zardun.

In a bid to drive tourism to the region, Saudi Arabia officially launched its tourist visa in September 2019, and has since witnessed a flourishing tourism sector.

In 2023 alone, the Kingdom welcomed 27 million foreign tourists, according to an Al Arabiya article from Thursday.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has placed importance on tourism as part of Vision 2030, the reform agenda which envisions a transition away from fossil fuels and aims to further diversify the economy.

