Plant-based diet expert Ola Kayal hopes Jeddah will embrace ‘conscious eating’

The hit Netflix show ‘You Are What You Eat’ has recently reignited conversations about the benefits of a plant-based diet. The program takes a group of identical twins and tells one set to eat a plant-based diet and the other to eat a meat-centric diet for eight weeks.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Spoiler alert: The plant-based diet was healthier by almost every metric – from increasing life expectancy to reducing both visceral fat and risk of heart disease.

The discussions provoked by the show have been music to the ears of Saudi chef-entrepreneur Ola Kayal, who has been beating the plant-based drum for some time now.

Kayal, a graduate of the Culinary Arts Academy in Switzerland, worked at the acclaimed plant-forward restaurant Farmacy in London before moving to Florida and setting up a market-disrupting vegan ice cream company.

The Nabati brand was born in the United States, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Kayal decided it was time to move back to her native Saudi Arabia and take her ice cream company with her. Since then, she has been sating the appetites of Jeddah’s residents and offering insights into plant-based food production.

‘Flavorful plant-based food’

“The biggest misconception around food is that things can’t be both good for you and delicious,” Kayal explained to Al Arabiya English. “I’m determined to use my culinary experience and expertise to show people that flavorful plant-based food exists.”

She added: “I just want to give people the tools to understand that you can still satisfy your cravings with clean and plant-based alternatives.”

A typical ice cream has three basic ingredients – milk or cream, egg yolks, and sugar – but Nabati has none of these. A cashew and coconut milk base is sweetened with dates, maple syrup, and coconut sugar before specific flavors are added. Kayal’s inventions include lavender and blueberry, Arabic coffee, and salted caramel – among many others.

After a couple of years of pop-up events and home delivery, Kayal is currently preparing for a major new step - opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Jeddah’s Al Rawdah district. Called Nabati Eatery, it will be part ice cream shop, part café and is due to open in the next couple of months.

“I have yet to see a fully committed vegan restaurant here in Jeddah, but that is going to change very soon,” Kayal said with a smile. “Nabati will be the first ‘conscious eatery’ in Jeddah. It’s going to be the one-stop place for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or desserts. Everything on the menu is plant-based, gluten-free, refined sugar-free, and organic as much as possible.”

She further said: “Sustainability is embedded into all of our operations – from not selling bottled water to composting our leftover food. We have a few farms interested in helping us with this, which is a huge step because food is not supposed to go into the trash.”

As well as Kayal’s hugely popular ice cream, dishes will include a loaded plant-based breakfast and the Nabati Benedict – served with a plant-based, gluten-free hollandaise made from cashews.

Open-minded approach to replacing meat products

“I’ve also found an amazing ‘mushroom guy’ here that has been growing oyster and lion’s mane mushrooms,” Kayal said. “That’s going to be a highlighted dish on the menu. I’m working with local farms that have been some of the first players in this organic, clean-food supply movement. It’s a good fit,” she added.

According to Kayal, the goal is to positively change the way people think about food. She wants to encourage customers to think more consciously about what they eat and the source of food.

Importantly, Kayal insists she is not trying to get people to switch to a fully plant-based diet, but simply wants to see a more open-minded approach to reducing the consumption of meat and other animal products.

“Our foods today are filled with hormones and antibiotics and in Saudi Arabia, there just aren’t as many organic alternatives available locally,” Kayal said. “I cannot emphasize enough that what you put in your body has a huge effect on not just your physical health, but on your emotional and mental wellbeing as well.”

She added: “It’s not about being vegan, it’s about being more vegan. It would be great if people could just start with one or two days a week, only eating plant-based items, and see where it goes from there. I’m sure the impact on your health and on your energy will encourage you to be more curious and try out vegan for longer periods.”

Kayal further said: “I think it’s why a place like ours is definitely needed in this market. There is a lot of curiosity in, and demand for, a vegan or plant-based place that serves really delicious food. I’m determined to stick to my value and try as much as possible to make it work.”

Read more:

Walking, jogging, yoga are all effective methods to treat depression: Study

Get ready for Ramdan with these five pre-fasting tips

Explainer: What are the weight loss drugs drawing intense international attention?